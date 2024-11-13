iifl-logo-icon 1
Vapi Enterprise Ltd Board Meeting

135.2
(-4.99%)
Jan 15, 2025

Vapi Enterprise CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Dec 20246 Dec 2024
APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Vapi Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Vapi Enterprise Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Reg 33 read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, the board has considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Vapi Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today viz., 13th August, 2024 and the Board has, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: l. Copy of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024; and 2. Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors of the Company. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 03:00 PM and concluded at 05:00 P.M We request you to take the above information on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting20 Jun 202420 Jun 2024
Kindly find attached Letter for Appointment of Statutory Auditor for the FY 2024-25.
Board Meeting30 May 202413 May 2024
Vapi Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and Financial year ended 31st March2024 Kindly find attached the outcome of Board Meeting and Financial Results for Year ended 31st March,2024 Kindly find attached Appointment of Secretarial Auditor details for the FY 2024-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
Vapi Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results(Standalone) for the quarter ended 31st December2023 Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we wish to hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e. February 10th 2024 considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results Standalone for the quarter ended Dec 31st 2023 2. The Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the company. The meeting started at 3 pm and concluded at 3.30 pm The financial result in prescribed format and the Limited Review Report are hereby attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR), Regulation 2015, We hereby inform you that the Board Meeting held on 10th February,2024 has approved unaudited financial statement for the quarter ended 31.12.2023.The Board meeting commenced at 3:00 P.M and Concluded at 3:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Vapi Enterprise: Related News

No Record Found

