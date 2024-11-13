Board Meeting 6 Dec 2024 6 Dec 2024

APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Vapi Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Vapi Enterprise Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Reg 33 read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, the board has considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Vapi Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today viz., 13th August, 2024 and the Board has, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: l. Copy of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024; and 2. Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors of the Company. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 03:00 PM and concluded at 05:00 P.M We request you to take the above information on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jun 2024 20 Jun 2024

Kindly find attached Letter for Appointment of Statutory Auditor for the FY 2024-25.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 13 May 2024

Vapi Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and Financial year ended 31st March2024 Kindly find attached the outcome of Board Meeting and Financial Results for Year ended 31st March,2024 Kindly find attached Appointment of Secretarial Auditor details for the FY 2024-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024