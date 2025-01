Vapi Enterprise Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

VAPI PAPER MILLS LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2005-2006 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OPERATIONS: During the year, Company achieved a Production of 11,097 MT as compared to Production of 16,447 MT in the previous year. The Gross turnover during the year was Rs. 15.98 Crores as compared to Rs.22.86 Crores in the previous year. INSURANCE: The Insurable interest in all the properties of the company including Building, Plant and Machineries, Stocks have been adequately insured. PERSONNEL: The Industrial Relations remained cordial at all levels during the year under review.