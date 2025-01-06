Vardhman Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-33.58
35.19
0.93
-0.74
Other operating items
Operating
-33.58
35.19
0.93
-0.74
Capital expenditure
2.11
-0.21
0.03
-0.03
Free cash flow
-31.47
34.98
0.97
-0.78
Equity raised
1,050.89
731.56
504.18
428.02
Investing
136.22
144.95
43.19
30.04
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
1.59
1.6
0.96
0.96
Net in cash
1,157.24
913.09
549.3
458.24
