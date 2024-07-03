iifl-logo-icon 1
Vardhman Holdings Ltd Nine Monthly Results

4,318.6
(-0.61%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

43.91

11.32

27.09

11.48

13.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

43.91

11.32

27.09

11.48

13.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

126.21

177.72

338.52

46.52

116.38

Total Income

170.12

189.04

365.61

58

129.48

Total Expenditure

1.62

2.72

2.2

0.99

2.31

PBIDT

168.5

186.32

363.41

57.01

127.17

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

168.5

186.32

363.41

57.01

127.17

Depreciation

0.01

0

0

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

9.11

3.5

26.45

2.99

2.49

Deferred Tax

0.09

-4.8

1.61

-0.49

1.05

Reported Profit After Tax

159.29

187.62

335.35

54.5

123.62

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

159.29

187.62

335.35

54.5

123.62

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

159.29

187.62

335.35

54.5

123.62

EPS (Unit Curr.)

499.07

587.86

1,050.72

170.76

387.33

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.19

3.19

3.19

3.19

3.19

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

383.73

1,645.93

1,341.49

496.6

970.76

PBDTM(%)

383.73

1,645.93

1,341.49

496.6

970.76

PATM(%)

362.76

1,657.42

1,237.91

474.73

943.66

