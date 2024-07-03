Vardhman Holdings Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
43.91
11.32
27.09
11.48
13.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
43.91
11.32
27.09
11.48
13.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
126.21
177.72
338.52
46.52
116.38
Total Income
170.12
189.04
365.61
58
129.48
Total Expenditure
1.62
2.72
2.2
0.99
2.31
PBIDT
168.5
186.32
363.41
57.01
127.17
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
168.5
186.32
363.41
57.01
127.17
Depreciation
0.01
0
0
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
9.11
3.5
26.45
2.99
2.49
Deferred Tax
0.09
-4.8
1.61
-0.49
1.05
Reported Profit After Tax
159.29
187.62
335.35
54.5
123.62
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
159.29
187.62
335.35
54.5
123.62
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
159.29
187.62
335.35
54.5
123.62
EPS (Unit Curr.)
499.07
587.86
1,050.72
170.76
387.33
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.19
3.19
3.19
3.19
3.19
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
383.73
1,645.93
1,341.49
496.6
970.76
PBDTM(%)
383.73
1,645.93
1,341.49
496.6
970.76
PATM(%)
362.76
1,657.42
1,237.91
474.73
943.66
