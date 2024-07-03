Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹4,482.05
Prev. Close₹4,531.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹251.74
Day's High₹4,538.4
Day's Low₹4,165
52 Week's High₹5,760
52 Week's Low₹2,705.65
Book Value₹2,982.77
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,342.93
P/E40.47
EPS111.85
Divi. Yield0.11
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.19
3.19
3.19
3.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
917.83
873.71
791.18
665.86
Net Worth
921.02
876.9
794.37
669.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-33.58
35.19
0.93
-0.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
14.9
5.89
33.1
19.78
12.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
14.9
5.89
33.1
19.78
12.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
183.68
223.41
429.46
115.71
154.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Paul Oswal
Non Executive Director
Sachit Jain
Non Executive Director
Suchita Jain
Independent Director
Rajeev Kumar Mittal
Non Executive Director
Vikas Kumar
Independent Director
Pooja Mehta
Independent Director
Devendra Bhushan Jain
Independent Director
Manjul Pahwa
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vardhman Holdings Ltd
Summary
Vardhman Holdings Ltd (Formerly known Vardhman Spinning & General Mills Ltd) was incorporated in 1962 and commenced production in 1965. It was promoted by V S Oswal and R C Oswal and is a part of the Vardhman group, which also includes companies like Mahavir Spinning Mills and Vardhman Polytex. The Company is presently engaged in lending and investing activities. In Nov.92, the company came out with a Rs 47.82-Cr. Rights Issue of 14% PCDs to part-finance its expansion and to meet long-term working capital requirements, totaling Rs 58 cr. VSGML has a product portfolio consisting of cotton/worsted blended yarn and, cotton yarn and fabric. The company exports to the UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, the US, and African countries. VSGML became an Export House in 1990-91. It also received the ISO 9002 certification for its textile mill. The company sold its steel unit at Faridabad to Mahavir Spinning Mills in Mar.95.The companys Fabric Process House in the name and style of Auro Textiles at village Baddi, H.P. in technical collaboration with Tokai Senko of Japan, with an annual installed capacity of 30 million metres started commercial production in December 1999.The 100% EOU Spinning unit at Industrial Focal Point, Ludhiana was commissioned in March 2002. The Dyeing Unit at Baddi was fully modernised and the capacity was expanded to 9 tons per day. The company also installed 2 Open End Spinning Machines of 264 Rotors each to cater to weaving yarns requiremen
Read More
The Vardhman Holdings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4209.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vardhman Holdings Ltd is ₹1342.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vardhman Holdings Ltd is 40.47 and 1.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vardhman Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vardhman Holdings Ltd is ₹2705.65 and ₹5760 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vardhman Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.62%, 3 Years at 14.62%, 1 Year at 40.88%, 6 Month at 8.21%, 3 Month at 10.77% and 1 Month at -7.93%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.