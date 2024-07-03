Summary

Vardhman Holdings Ltd (Formerly known Vardhman Spinning & General Mills Ltd) was incorporated in 1962 and commenced production in 1965. It was promoted by V S Oswal and R C Oswal and is a part of the Vardhman group, which also includes companies like Mahavir Spinning Mills and Vardhman Polytex. The Company is presently engaged in lending and investing activities. In Nov.92, the company came out with a Rs 47.82-Cr. Rights Issue of 14% PCDs to part-finance its expansion and to meet long-term working capital requirements, totaling Rs 58 cr. VSGML has a product portfolio consisting of cotton/worsted blended yarn and, cotton yarn and fabric. The company exports to the UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, the US, and African countries. VSGML became an Export House in 1990-91. It also received the ISO 9002 certification for its textile mill. The company sold its steel unit at Faridabad to Mahavir Spinning Mills in Mar.95.The companys Fabric Process House in the name and style of Auro Textiles at village Baddi, H.P. in technical collaboration with Tokai Senko of Japan, with an annual installed capacity of 30 million metres started commercial production in December 1999.The 100% EOU Spinning unit at Industrial Focal Point, Ludhiana was commissioned in March 2002. The Dyeing Unit at Baddi was fully modernised and the capacity was expanded to 9 tons per day. The company also installed 2 Open End Spinning Machines of 264 Rotors each to cater to weaving yarns requiremen

