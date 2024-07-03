iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vardhman Holdings Ltd Share Price

4,209.8
(-7.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4,482.05
  • Day's High4,538.4
  • 52 Wk High5,760
  • Prev. Close4,531.3
  • Day's Low4,165
  • 52 Wk Low 2,705.65
  • Turnover (lac)251.74
  • P/E40.47
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2,982.77
  • EPS111.85
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,342.93
  • Div. Yield0.11
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vardhman Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

4,482.05

Prev. Close

4,531.3

Turnover(Lac.)

251.74

Day's High

4,538.4

Day's Low

4,165

52 Week's High

5,760

52 Week's Low

2,705.65

Book Value

2,982.77

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,342.93

P/E

40.47

EPS

111.85

Divi. Yield

0.11

Vardhman Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Vardhman Holdings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Vardhman Holdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.89%

Non-Promoter- 0.19%

Institutions: 0.19%

Non-Institutions: 24.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Vardhman Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.19

3.19

3.19

3.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

917.83

873.71

791.18

665.86

Net Worth

921.02

876.9

794.37

669.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-33.58

35.19

0.93

-0.74

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

14.9

5.89

33.1

19.78

12.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

14.9

5.89

33.1

19.78

12.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

183.68

223.41

429.46

115.71

154.6

View Annually Results

Vardhman Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vardhman Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Paul Oswal

Non Executive Director

Sachit Jain

Non Executive Director

Suchita Jain

Independent Director

Rajeev Kumar Mittal

Non Executive Director

Vikas Kumar

Independent Director

Pooja Mehta

Independent Director

Devendra Bhushan Jain

Independent Director

Manjul Pahwa

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vardhman Holdings Ltd

Summary

Vardhman Holdings Ltd (Formerly known Vardhman Spinning & General Mills Ltd) was incorporated in 1962 and commenced production in 1965. It was promoted by V S Oswal and R C Oswal and is a part of the Vardhman group, which also includes companies like Mahavir Spinning Mills and Vardhman Polytex. The Company is presently engaged in lending and investing activities. In Nov.92, the company came out with a Rs 47.82-Cr. Rights Issue of 14% PCDs to part-finance its expansion and to meet long-term working capital requirements, totaling Rs 58 cr. VSGML has a product portfolio consisting of cotton/worsted blended yarn and, cotton yarn and fabric. The company exports to the UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, the US, and African countries. VSGML became an Export House in 1990-91. It also received the ISO 9002 certification for its textile mill. The company sold its steel unit at Faridabad to Mahavir Spinning Mills in Mar.95.The companys Fabric Process House in the name and style of Auro Textiles at village Baddi, H.P. in technical collaboration with Tokai Senko of Japan, with an annual installed capacity of 30 million metres started commercial production in December 1999.The 100% EOU Spinning unit at Industrial Focal Point, Ludhiana was commissioned in March 2002. The Dyeing Unit at Baddi was fully modernised and the capacity was expanded to 9 tons per day. The company also installed 2 Open End Spinning Machines of 264 Rotors each to cater to weaving yarns requiremen
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Vardhman Holdings Ltd share price today?

The Vardhman Holdings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4209.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vardhman Holdings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vardhman Holdings Ltd is ₹1342.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vardhman Holdings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vardhman Holdings Ltd is 40.47 and 1.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vardhman Holdings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vardhman Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vardhman Holdings Ltd is ₹2705.65 and ₹5760 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vardhman Holdings Ltd?

Vardhman Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.62%, 3 Years at 14.62%, 1 Year at 40.88%, 6 Month at 8.21%, 3 Month at 10.77% and 1 Month at -7.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vardhman Holdings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vardhman Holdings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.90 %
Institutions - 0.20 %
Public - 24.91 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Vardhman Holdings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.