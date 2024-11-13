Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

VARDHMAN HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter /half year ended 30.09.2024. Please find attached herewith Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter/ half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

VARDHMAN HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Please find attached herewith financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 22 May 2024

VARDHMAN HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 and recommendation of dividend if any for FY 2023-24. Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting. Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024