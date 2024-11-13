iifl-logo-icon 1
Vardhman Holdings Ltd Board Meeting

4,004.05
(2.65%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:49:56 PM

Vardhman Hold. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
VARDHMAN HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter /half year ended 30.09.2024. Please find attached herewith Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter/ half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
VARDHMAN HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Please find attached herewith financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202422 May 2024
VARDHMAN HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 and recommendation of dividend if any for FY 2023-24. Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting. Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
VARDHMAN HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter/nine months ended 31st December 2023. Please find enclosed herewith Unaudited Financial results for the quarter/nine months ended 31.12.2023. Please find enclosed herewith Intimation regarding appointment of Ms. Aakriti Gupta as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Vardhman Hold.: Related News

No Record Found

