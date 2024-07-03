iifl-logo-icon 1
Vardhman Holdings Ltd Quarterly Results

4,345.1
(3.21%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

7.4

6.6

0.07

7.73

30.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7.4

6.6

0.07

7.73

30.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

57.21

69.08

57.47

47.12

39.34

Total Income

64.61

75.68

57.54

54.85

69.61

Total Expenditure

2.52

1.28

31.8

0.4

0.74

PBIDT

62.09

74.4

25.74

54.45

68.87

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

62.09

74.4

25.74

54.45

68.87

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

7.47

1.2

-1.5

0.12

7.85

Deferred Tax

5.24

0.07

1.66

0.73

-0.91

Reported Profit After Tax

49.38

73.13

25.58

53.6

61.93

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

49.38

73.13

25.58

53.6

61.93

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-27.2

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

49.38

73.13

52.78

53.6

61.93

EPS (Unit Curr.)

154.73

229.24

80.15

167.97

194.03

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.19

3.19

3.19

3.19

3.19

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

839.05

1,127.27

36,771.42

704.39

227.51

PBDTM(%)

839.05

1,127.27

36,771.42

704.39

227.51

PATM(%)

667.29

1,108.03

36,542.85

693.4

204.59

