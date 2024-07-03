Vardhman Holdings Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
7.4
6.6
0.07
7.73
30.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7.4
6.6
0.07
7.73
30.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
57.21
69.08
57.47
47.12
39.34
Total Income
64.61
75.68
57.54
54.85
69.61
Total Expenditure
2.52
1.28
31.8
0.4
0.74
PBIDT
62.09
74.4
25.74
54.45
68.87
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
62.09
74.4
25.74
54.45
68.87
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
7.47
1.2
-1.5
0.12
7.85
Deferred Tax
5.24
0.07
1.66
0.73
-0.91
Reported Profit After Tax
49.38
73.13
25.58
53.6
61.93
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
49.38
73.13
25.58
53.6
61.93
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-27.2
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
49.38
73.13
52.78
53.6
61.93
EPS (Unit Curr.)
154.73
229.24
80.15
167.97
194.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.19
3.19
3.19
3.19
3.19
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
839.05
1,127.27
36,771.42
704.39
227.51
PBDTM(%)
839.05
1,127.27
36,771.42
704.39
227.51
PATM(%)
667.29
1,108.03
36,542.85
693.4
204.59
