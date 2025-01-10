iifl-logo-icon 1
Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd Balance Sheet

158
(-1.25%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.24

8.12

7.31

6.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.36

23.02

12.9

8.62

Net Worth

32.6

31.14

20.21

15.12

Minority Interest

Debt

9.59

0.36

0.19

0.27

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.01

0

0

Total Liabilities

42.19

31.51

20.4

15.39

Fixed Assets

0.36

0.4

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.17

1.18

2.91

1.41

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

36.46

26.51

16.75

13.87

Inventories

17.13

14.41

16.37

9.8

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

21.75

15.63

18.67

13.46

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

29.05

18.6

8.94

10.24

Sundry Creditors

-11.88

-7.08

-12.33

-4.33

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-19.59

-15.05

-14.9

-15.3

Cash

3.22

3.42

0.72

0.09

Total Assets

42.21

31.51

20.39

15.38

