Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.24
8.12
7.31
6.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.36
23.02
12.9
8.62
Net Worth
32.6
31.14
20.21
15.12
Minority Interest
Debt
9.59
0.36
0.19
0.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
42.19
31.51
20.4
15.39
Fixed Assets
0.36
0.4
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.17
1.18
2.91
1.41
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
36.46
26.51
16.75
13.87
Inventories
17.13
14.41
16.37
9.8
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
21.75
15.63
18.67
13.46
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
29.05
18.6
8.94
10.24
Sundry Creditors
-11.88
-7.08
-12.33
-4.33
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-19.59
-15.05
-14.9
-15.3
Cash
3.22
3.42
0.72
0.09
Total Assets
42.21
31.51
20.39
15.38
No Record Found
