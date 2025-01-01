iifl-logo-icon 1
Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

168
(7.01%)
Jan 1, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8.55

10.07

2.32

3.15

yoy growth (%)

-15.08

333.2

-26.32

-1.34

Raw materials

0.72

0.83

-1.77

-1.7

As % of sales

8.41

8.29

76.27

54.15

Employee costs

-0.3

-0.18

-0.33

0

As % of sales

3.56

1.85

14.52

0

Other costs

-8.73

-10.5

-0.09

-1.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

102.12

104.24

3.88

40.73

Operating profit

0.23

0.22

0.12

0.16

OPM

2.72

2.19

5.31

5.1

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

0

Other income

0.07

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.25

0.17

0.08

0.15

Taxes

-0.08

-0.04

-0.04

-0.05

Tax rate

-31.32

-27.96

-46.66

-32.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.17

0.12

0.04

0.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.17

0.12

0.04

0.1

yoy growth (%)

36.74

171.59

-54.03

96.78

NPM

2.05

1.27

2.03

3.26

