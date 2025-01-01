Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8.55
10.07
2.32
3.15
yoy growth (%)
-15.08
333.2
-26.32
-1.34
Raw materials
0.72
0.83
-1.77
-1.7
As % of sales
8.41
8.29
76.27
54.15
Employee costs
-0.3
-0.18
-0.33
0
As % of sales
3.56
1.85
14.52
0
Other costs
-8.73
-10.5
-0.09
-1.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
102.12
104.24
3.88
40.73
Operating profit
0.23
0.22
0.12
0.16
OPM
2.72
2.19
5.31
5.1
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
0
Other income
0.07
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.25
0.17
0.08
0.15
Taxes
-0.08
-0.04
-0.04
-0.05
Tax rate
-31.32
-27.96
-46.66
-32.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.17
0.12
0.04
0.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.17
0.12
0.04
0.1
yoy growth (%)
36.74
171.59
-54.03
96.78
NPM
2.05
1.27
2.03
3.26
