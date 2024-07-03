Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹168
Prev. Close₹157
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.92
Day's High₹168
Day's Low₹168
52 Week's High₹273
52 Week's Low₹120.2
Book Value₹20.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)272.89
P/E186.67
EPS0.9
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.24
8.12
7.31
6.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.36
23.02
12.9
8.62
Net Worth
32.6
31.14
20.21
15.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8.55
10.07
2.32
3.15
yoy growth (%)
-15.08
333.2
-26.32
-1.34
Raw materials
0.72
0.83
-1.77
-1.7
As % of sales
8.41
8.29
76.27
54.15
Employee costs
-0.3
-0.18
-0.33
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.25
0.17
0.08
0.15
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.08
-0.04
-0.04
-0.05
Working capital
3.57
1.56
2.42
1.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.08
333.2
-26.32
-1.34
Op profit growth
5.29
78.86
-23.28
87.81
EBIT growth
36.76
69.18
-19.1
78.63
Net profit growth
36.74
171.59
-54.03
96.78
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
12.94
8.51
10.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.94
8.51
10.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.06
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vijay BhaiBhanshali
Executive Director / CEO / CFO
Abhishek Mukesh Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Subodh Jain
Non Executive Director
Vinod Mohanlal Jain
Executive Director
Priyank Chandrakant Parikh
Independent Director
Rakhee Jain
Independent Director
Manvendra Shivshyam Tiwari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mahesh Kachhawa
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Veer Global Infraconstruction Limited was incorporated at Maharashtra, Mumbai as a Public Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated January 11, 2012 issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Consequently the Certificate forCommencement of Business was obtained on February 06, 2012. The Company is engaged in the construction service of shops, offices and residential flats. The Company is a real estate developer, primarily focusing on development of residential projects in Vasai- Virar and Palghar Dist.. These projects primarily cater to affordable housing where the Company try to bring reality to the dreams of people for owning their own place to live, by creative pricing and flexible payment terms ranges within the low-income affordable housing market segment. The Company was founded by promoters; who have been associated with the real estate business and have been instrumental in the growth of Company. The Company Promoters are experienced in various aspects of the real estate development business, including identification and selection of location, development, design, project management, sales and marketing. The Company focus on residential projects, which include residential building in townships, redevelopments, etc. mainly in affordable segments. The Company has completed 5 residential projects. It currently have 8 ongoing projects and 4 forthcoming projects. The Company established reasonable brand image and a proven track record of execution
Read More
The Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹168 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd is ₹272.89 Cr. as of 01 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd is 186.67 and 8.37 as of 01 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd is ₹120.2 and ₹273 as of 01 Jan ‘25
Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.42%, 3 Years at 36.44%, 1 Year at 29.23%, 6 Month at 3.74%, 3 Month at -10.59% and 1 Month at 5.00%.
