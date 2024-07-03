iifl-logo-icon 1
Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd Share Price

168
(7.01%)
Jan 1, 2025

  • Open168
  • Day's High168
  • 52 Wk High273
  • Prev. Close157
  • Day's Low168
  • 52 Wk Low 120.2
  • Turnover (lac)0.92
  • P/E186.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.07
  • EPS0.9
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)272.89
  • Div. Yield0
Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd KEY RATIOS

Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd Corporate Action

10 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

20 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Jul, 2024

arrow

Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.52%

Non-Promoter- 27.47%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.24

8.12

7.31

6.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.36

23.02

12.9

8.62

Net Worth

32.6

31.14

20.21

15.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8.55

10.07

2.32

3.15

yoy growth (%)

-15.08

333.2

-26.32

-1.34

Raw materials

0.72

0.83

-1.77

-1.7

As % of sales

8.41

8.29

76.27

54.15

Employee costs

-0.3

-0.18

-0.33

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.25

0.17

0.08

0.15

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.08

-0.04

-0.04

-0.05

Working capital

3.57

1.56

2.42

1.8

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.08

333.2

-26.32

-1.34

Op profit growth

5.29

78.86

-23.28

87.81

EBIT growth

36.76

69.18

-19.1

78.63

Net profit growth

36.74

171.59

-54.03

96.78

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

12.94

8.51

10.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.94

8.51

10.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.06

0

0

Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Vijay BhaiBhanshali

Executive Director / CEO / CFO

Abhishek Mukesh Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Subodh Jain

Non Executive Director

Vinod Mohanlal Jain

Executive Director

Priyank Chandrakant Parikh

Independent Director

Rakhee Jain

Independent Director

Manvendra Shivshyam Tiwari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mahesh Kachhawa

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd

Summary

Veer Global Infraconstruction Limited was incorporated at Maharashtra, Mumbai as a Public Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated January 11, 2012 issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Consequently the Certificate forCommencement of Business was obtained on February 06, 2012. The Company is engaged in the construction service of shops, offices and residential flats. The Company is a real estate developer, primarily focusing on development of residential projects in Vasai- Virar and Palghar Dist.. These projects primarily cater to affordable housing where the Company try to bring reality to the dreams of people for owning their own place to live, by creative pricing and flexible payment terms ranges within the low-income affordable housing market segment. The Company was founded by promoters; who have been associated with the real estate business and have been instrumental in the growth of Company. The Company Promoters are experienced in various aspects of the real estate development business, including identification and selection of location, development, design, project management, sales and marketing. The Company focus on residential projects, which include residential building in townships, redevelopments, etc. mainly in affordable segments. The Company has completed 5 residential projects. It currently have 8 ongoing projects and 4 forthcoming projects. The Company established reasonable brand image and a proven track record of execution
Company FAQs

Company FAQs

What is the Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd share price today?

The Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹168 today.

What is the Market Cap of Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd is ₹272.89 Cr. as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd is 186.67 and 8.37 as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd is ₹120.2 and ₹273 as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd?

Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.42%, 3 Years at 36.44%, 1 Year at 29.23%, 6 Month at 3.74%, 3 Month at -10.59% and 1 Month at 5.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.53 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.47 %

