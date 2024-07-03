Summary

Veer Global Infraconstruction Limited was incorporated at Maharashtra, Mumbai as a Public Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated January 11, 2012 issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Consequently the Certificate forCommencement of Business was obtained on February 06, 2012. The Company is engaged in the construction service of shops, offices and residential flats. The Company is a real estate developer, primarily focusing on development of residential projects in Vasai- Virar and Palghar Dist.. These projects primarily cater to affordable housing where the Company try to bring reality to the dreams of people for owning their own place to live, by creative pricing and flexible payment terms ranges within the low-income affordable housing market segment. The Company was founded by promoters; who have been associated with the real estate business and have been instrumental in the growth of Company. The Company Promoters are experienced in various aspects of the real estate development business, including identification and selection of location, development, design, project management, sales and marketing. The Company focus on residential projects, which include residential building in townships, redevelopments, etc. mainly in affordable segments. The Company has completed 5 residential projects. It currently have 8 ongoing projects and 4 forthcoming projects. The Company established reasonable brand image and a proven track record of execution

