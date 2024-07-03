Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd Summary

Veer Global Infraconstruction Limited was incorporated at Maharashtra, Mumbai as a Public Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated January 11, 2012 issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Consequently the Certificate forCommencement of Business was obtained on February 06, 2012. The Company is engaged in the construction service of shops, offices and residential flats. The Company is a real estate developer, primarily focusing on development of residential projects in Vasai- Virar and Palghar Dist.. These projects primarily cater to affordable housing where the Company try to bring reality to the dreams of people for owning their own place to live, by creative pricing and flexible payment terms ranges within the low-income affordable housing market segment. The Company was founded by promoters; who have been associated with the real estate business and have been instrumental in the growth of Company. The Company Promoters are experienced in various aspects of the real estate development business, including identification and selection of location, development, design, project management, sales and marketing. The Company focus on residential projects, which include residential building in townships, redevelopments, etc. mainly in affordable segments. The Company has completed 5 residential projects. It currently have 8 ongoing projects and 4 forthcoming projects. The Company established reasonable brand image and a proven track record of execution of real estate projects. It focus on designing and developing products to address consumer needs at convenient locations and at affordable price point. The Company streamline project management and construction processes to develop affordable housing products consistently and in a timely and cost-efficient manner. The Veer 1 Project situated at Village Umroli, Taluka and District Palghar was a successful project with all the flats being sold. The Building comprises of Ground and 4 upper Floors and is equipped with all the necessary features like, earthquake, resist structure, automatic passenger elevator, 24 hours water supply, common parking & stilt parking. There are in total 5 shops with size ranging from 102.50 to 156.72 sq. ft. and 53 residential flats of 1 BHK with size ranging from 343.68 to 369.85 sq. ft. All the flats are well designed with vitrified tile flooring, kitchen and balconies. The flats have master bedroom with attached toilets, having complete bathroom accessories, modular kitchen with granite top, stainless steel accessories and fans, tube and light holders in living area and bedrooms, geysers and exhaust fans in toilets and kitchens etc.The Veer 2 D Wing is a residential development in Umroli (E). The project is built by the Company and provide 1 BHK apartments with all necessities. The Building comprises of ground and 4 upper floors and is equipped with all the necessary features like, earthquake, resist structure, automatic passenger elevator, 24 hours water supply, common parking & stilt parking. There is total 27 shops size ranging from 68.87 to 162 sq. ft. and 76 residential flats of 1 BHK with size ranging from 351.31 to 365.49 sq. ft. All the Flats are well designed with vitrified tile flooring, kitchen and balconies. The flats have master bedrooms with attached toilets having complete bathroom accessories, modular kitchen with granite top, stainless steel accessories and fans, tube and light holders in living area and bedrooms geysers and exhaust fans in toilets and kitchens etc. It was a successful project with all the flats being sold.Veer Splendor C Wing Phase I is a residential project in Village Achole, Nalasopara (East). The Building comprises of ground and 7 upper floors and is equipped with all the necessary features like, earthquake resist structure, automatic passenger elevator, 24 hours water supply, Podium Garden, Jogging Track, Club House, Gymnasium, Podium parking, Common Parking & Stilt Parking. There is a total 6 shop size ranging from 100 to 182.88 sq. ft. and 28 residential flats of 1 BHK with size ranging from 381.63 to 393.51 sq. ft. All the flats are well designed with vitrified tile flooring, kitchen and balconies. The flats have master bedrooms with attached toilets having complete bathroom accessories, modular kitchen with granite top, stainless steel accessories and fans, tube and light holders in living area and bedrooms, geysers and exhaust fans in toilets and kitchens etc. It was a successful project with all the flats being sold.Shahada - Sai Villa is a residential project in Village - Shahada, & District Nandurbar, Maharashtra. The Building comprises of 3 Floors and is equipped with all the necessary features like, earthquake resist structure, 24 hours water supply, common parking & stilt parking. There are total 12 residential flats of 1 BHK with size ranging from 40.01 to 41.21 sq. meters. All the Flats are well designed with vitrified tile flooring kitchen and balconies. The flats have master bedrooms with attached toilets having complete bathroom accessories, modular kitchen with granite top, stainless steel accessories and fans, tube and light holders in living area and bedrooms, geysers and exhaust fans in toilets and kitchens etc. Parasnath Township A & B Wing is a residential project in Village Panchali, Boisar West, Palghar. The Project comprises of 2 wings with Ground and 4 upper Floors each, and is equipped with all the necessary features like, earthquake resist structure, automatic passenger elevator, 24 hours water supply, Common parking & Stilt Parking. There are total 16 shops size ranging from 54 to 175 sq. ft. and 32 residential flats of 1 BHK with size ranging from 341.65 to 435.04 sq. ft. All the Flats are well designed with vitrified tile flooring, kitchen and balconies. The flats have master bedrooms with attached toilets having complete bathroom accessories, modular kitchen with granite top, stainless steel accessories and fans, tube and light holders in living area and bedrooms, geysers and exhaust fans in toilets and kitchens etc. Veer Splendor C wing Phase II is a residential project situated in Yashawant Viva Township, Village- Achole, Nalasopara East. The Project comprises of 7 Floors, and is equipped with all the necessary features like, earthquake resist structure, automatic passenger elevator, 24 hours water supply, Podium Garden, Jogging Track, Club House, gymnasium, Podium parking, Common Parking & Stilt Parking. There are total 26 residential flats of 1 BHK with size ranging from 381.63 to 393.51 sq. ft. All the Flats are well designed with vitrified tile flooring, kitchen and balconies. The flats have master bedrooms with attached toilets having complete bathroom accessories, modular kitchen with granite top, stainless steel accessories and fans, tube and light holders in living area and bedrooms, geysers and exhaust fans in toilets and kitchens etc.In February 2022, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 8,12,000 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 4.88 Crore.