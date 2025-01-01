Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.25
0.17
0.08
0.15
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.08
-0.04
-0.04
-0.05
Working capital
3.57
1.56
2.42
1.8
Other operating items
Operating
3.74
1.68
2.46
1.9
Capital expenditure
0.02
0
0
0
Free cash flow
3.76
1.68
2.46
1.9
Equity raised
12.18
7.23
4.63
3.5
Investing
-0.02
0.12
-0.15
0.02
Financing
-1.08
0.31
1.32
0.44
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.07
Net in cash
14.84
9.34
8.26
5.93
