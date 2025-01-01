iifl-logo-icon 1
Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd Cash Flow Statement

168
(7.01%)
Jan 1, 2025

Veer Global Inf. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.25

0.17

0.08

0.15

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.08

-0.04

-0.04

-0.05

Working capital

3.57

1.56

2.42

1.8

Other operating items

Operating

3.74

1.68

2.46

1.9

Capital expenditure

0.02

0

0

0

Free cash flow

3.76

1.68

2.46

1.9

Equity raised

12.18

7.23

4.63

3.5

Investing

-0.02

0.12

-0.15

0.02

Financing

-1.08

0.31

1.32

0.44

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.07

Net in cash

14.84

9.34

8.26

5.93

