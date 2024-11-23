Board Meeting 23 Nov 2024 20 Nov 2024

Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the execution and signing of the Limited Liability Partnership Agreement/Deed between the Company And Parshwa Realtors LLP. 2. To consider and approve the Joint Development Agreement/Term-Sheet with Navkarmik Landspaces LLP. 3. Any other matter if any which may be placed before the board with the permission of the chairman. In continuation of our communication informing the date of the Board meeting, we hereby submit the Outcome of the Board meeting held today, 23rd November 2024, at 04:00 P.M., considered and approved, inter alia, the decisions as annexed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.11.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation For Board Meeting for the half year/period ended on 30th September 2024 Outcome Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2024 18 Sep 2024

Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation For Board Meeting Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/09/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024