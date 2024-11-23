|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 Nov 2024
|20 Nov 2024
|Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the execution and signing of the Limited Liability Partnership Agreement/Deed between the Company And Parshwa Realtors LLP. 2. To consider and approve the Joint Development Agreement/Term-Sheet with Navkarmik Landspaces LLP. 3. Any other matter if any which may be placed before the board with the permission of the chairman. In continuation of our communication informing the date of the Board meeting, we hereby submit the Outcome of the Board meeting held today, 23rd November 2024, at 04:00 P.M., considered and approved, inter alia, the decisions as annexed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|14 Oct 2024
|Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation For Board Meeting for the half year/period ended on 30th September 2024 Outcome Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Sep 2024
|18 Sep 2024
|Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation For Board Meeting Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting - Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (LODR) 2015 (Listing Regulations) To Approve The Audited Financials Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On 31St March 2024. Board Meeting for the Half Year /Financial Year Ended as on 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) This is with reference to our letter dated 30th May 2024 where we have submitted Audited Results/outcome of board meeting held on 30th may 2024, we would like to inform that there are clerical mistakes/typographical errors in documents/Results enclosed with Results/outcome of board meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/06/2024)
