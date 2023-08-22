1:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, VEER GLOBAL INFRACONSTRUCTION LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date. :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE VEER GLOBAL INFRACONSTRUCTION LIMITED (543241) RECORD DATE 22.08.2023 PURPOSE Issue of 1 (One) Bonus equity shares of Rs.10/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 22/08/2023 DR-597/2023-2024 Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market Lot of VEER GLOBAL INFRACONSTRUCTION LIMITED (543241) pursuant to the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares as given below, which will be effective from Tuesday, August 22, 2023: Scrip Code 543241 Scrip Name VEER GLOBAL INFRACONSTRUCTION LIMITED Current Market Lot 550 Revised Market Lot 1100 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 17.08.2023)