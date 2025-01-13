iifl-logo-icon 1
Veeram Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

9.01
(-0.55%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:32:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.13

15.13

10.09

10.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.93

4.47

8.29

4.29

Net Worth

22.06

19.6

18.38

14.38

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

22.06

19.6

18.38

14.38

Fixed Assets

10.97

10.99

10.39

2.27

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.29

0.49

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0.01

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

10.79

8.38

7.61

9.81

Inventories

8.62

8.84

7.44

6.96

Inventory Days

123.79

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

3.1

0.29

0.26

3.57

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.01

-0.08

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.91

-0.74

-0.01

-0.72

Cash

0.28

0.21

0.08

1.8

Total Assets

22.07

19.59

18.38

14.38

