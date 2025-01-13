Veeram Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.13
15.13
10.09
10.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.93
4.47
8.29
4.29
Net Worth
22.06
19.6
18.38
14.38
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
22.06
19.6
18.38
14.38
Fixed Assets
10.97
10.99
10.39
2.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.29
0.49
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.01
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
10.79
8.38
7.61
9.81
Inventories
8.62
8.84
7.44
6.96
Inventory Days
123.79
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
3.1
0.29
0.26
3.57
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.01
-0.08
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.91
-0.74
-0.01
-0.72
Cash
0.28
0.21
0.08
1.8
Total Assets
22.07
19.59
18.38
14.38
