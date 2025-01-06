iifl-logo-icon 1
Veeram Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.75
(-2.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Veeram Securit. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.62

1.39

0.41

0.98

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.06

-0.08

-0.08

Tax paid

-0.69

-0.3

-0.11

-0.25

Working capital

8.85

-4.3

-0.26

-2.52

Other operating items

Operating

11.63

-3.26

-0.04

-1.87

Capital expenditure

-2.91

5.36

0

0.01

Free cash flow

8.72

2.09

-0.04

-1.86

Equity raised

14.33

12.18

11.46

10.11

Investing

-2.92

-0.64

1.41

2.46

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.21

Net in cash

20.13

13.62

12.83

10.92

