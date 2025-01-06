Veeram Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.62
1.39
0.41
0.98
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.06
-0.08
-0.08
Tax paid
-0.69
-0.3
-0.11
-0.25
Working capital
8.85
-4.3
-0.26
-2.52
Other operating items
Operating
11.63
-3.26
-0.04
-1.87
Capital expenditure
-2.91
5.36
0
0.01
Free cash flow
8.72
2.09
-0.04
-1.86
Equity raised
14.33
12.18
11.46
10.11
Investing
-2.92
-0.64
1.41
2.46
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.21
Net in cash
20.13
13.62
12.83
10.92
