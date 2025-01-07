Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
20.52
19.95
15.5
27.79
yoy growth (%)
2.82
28.68
-44.19
274.31
Raw materials
-18.13
-19.29
-15.12
-26.84
As % of sales
88.37
96.65
97.51
96.59
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.08
-0.06
-0.04
As % of sales
0.56
0.41
0.41
0.17
Other costs
-0.17
-0.19
-0.05
-0.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.86
0.97
0.32
0.35
Operating profit
2.09
0.38
0.27
0.8
OPM
10.19
1.95
1.74
2.88
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.06
-0.08
-0.08
Interest expense
-0.03
0
0
0
Other income
1.7
1.06
0.23
0.27
Profit before tax
3.62
1.39
0.41
0.98
Taxes
-0.69
-0.3
-0.11
-0.25
Tax rate
-19.13
-21.53
-26.66
-25.76
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.92
1.09
0.3
0.73
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.92
1.09
0.3
0.73
yoy growth (%)
168.02
257.11
-58.08
147.14
NPM
14.27
5.47
1.97
2.62
