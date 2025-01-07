iifl-logo-icon 1
Veeram Securities Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.61
(-1.13%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

20.52

19.95

15.5

27.79

yoy growth (%)

2.82

28.68

-44.19

274.31

Raw materials

-18.13

-19.29

-15.12

-26.84

As % of sales

88.37

96.65

97.51

96.59

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.08

-0.06

-0.04

As % of sales

0.56

0.41

0.41

0.17

Other costs

-0.17

-0.19

-0.05

-0.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.86

0.97

0.32

0.35

Operating profit

2.09

0.38

0.27

0.8

OPM

10.19

1.95

1.74

2.88

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.06

-0.08

-0.08

Interest expense

-0.03

0

0

0

Other income

1.7

1.06

0.23

0.27

Profit before tax

3.62

1.39

0.41

0.98

Taxes

-0.69

-0.3

-0.11

-0.25

Tax rate

-19.13

-21.53

-26.66

-25.76

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.92

1.09

0.3

0.73

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.92

1.09

0.3

0.73

yoy growth (%)

168.02

257.11

-58.08

147.14

NPM

14.27

5.47

1.97

2.62

