Veeram Securities Ltd Share Price

9.75
(-2.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.39
  • Day's High10.39
  • 52 Wk High14.44
  • Prev. Close9.98
  • Day's Low9.52
  • 52 Wk Low 7.26
  • Turnover (lac)17.76
  • P/E24.34
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value3.12
  • EPS0.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)73.75
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Veeram Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

10.39

Prev. Close

9.98

Turnover(Lac.)

17.76

Day's High

10.39

Day's Low

9.52

52 Week's High

14.44

52 Week's Low

7.26

Book Value

3.12

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

73.75

P/E

24.34

EPS

0.41

Divi. Yield

0

Veeram Securities Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.05

Record Date: 28 Nov, 2023

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

Veeram Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Veeram Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.76%

Non-Promoter- 46.23%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Veeram Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.13

15.13

10.09

10.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.93

4.47

8.29

4.29

Net Worth

22.06

19.6

18.38

14.38

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

20.52

19.95

15.5

27.79

yoy growth (%)

2.82

28.68

-44.19

274.31

Raw materials

-18.13

-19.29

-15.12

-26.84

As % of sales

88.37

96.65

97.51

96.59

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.08

-0.06

-0.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.62

1.39

0.41

0.98

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.06

-0.08

-0.08

Tax paid

-0.69

-0.3

-0.11

-0.25

Working capital

8.85

-4.3

-0.26

-2.52

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.82

28.68

-44.19

274.31

Op profit growth

437.39

43.82

-66.19

182.45

EBIT growth

162.54

233.3

-57.56

148.54

Net profit growth

168.02

257.11

-58.08

147.14

No Record Found

Veeram Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Veeram Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

M R Shah

Director

Rakshit Mahendra Shah

Director

P R Shah

Executive Director

Rajeshbhai Shah

Independent Director

Sanjay Vibhakar

Independent Director

Virendra Mahasuklal Thaker

Independent Director

Umeshbhai Gor Rasiklal

Executive Director

Girdharilal Pamnani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Surbhi Mathur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Veeram Securities Ltd

Summary

Veeram Securities Limited was originally incorporated in Gujarat as Veeram T.V.Network Private Limited, with the Registrar of Companies. The Company name was changed from Veeram T.V.Network Private Limited to Veeram Spiritual Energies Private Limited. Consequent upon change of name a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 26, 2014, was issued by Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the name again changed from Veeram Spiritual Energies Private Limited to Veeram Ornaments Private Limited. dated June 10, 2016. The Company then converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Veeram Ornaments Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies on July 26, 2016. The Company is an integrated Wholesaler, Trader & Retailer of branded Jewellery & Ornaments and it is also into trading business of silver and distributor of readymade Gold & Silver Jewellery with or without studded precious and semi-precious stones. The jewelries and ornaments are designed keeping in mind the demand for the Traditional, Modern & Indo-Western jewellery and ornaments in India with regional diversity of tastes and preferences. The Company has diverse portfolio of ornaments and jewellery to suit the taste and preferences of one and all, and also the Gold and Silver traditional jewellery and ornaments are either made with Kundan, gem Stones, American diamonds etc or just plain Gold and Silver.In December 2016, the Company came up with a Public
Company FAQs

What is the Veeram Securities Ltd share price today?

The Veeram Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Veeram Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Veeram Securities Ltd is ₹73.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Veeram Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Veeram Securities Ltd is 24.34 and 3.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Veeram Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Veeram Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Veeram Securities Ltd is ₹7.26 and ₹14.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Veeram Securities Ltd?

Veeram Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.09%, 3 Years at -8.51%, 1 Year at 4.39%, 6 Month at 10.64%, 3 Month at 2.15% and 1 Month at 7.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Veeram Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Veeram Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.77 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.23 %

