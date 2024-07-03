SectorTrading
Open₹10.39
Prev. Close₹9.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹17.76
Day's High₹10.39
Day's Low₹9.52
52 Week's High₹14.44
52 Week's Low₹7.26
Book Value₹3.12
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)73.75
P/E24.34
EPS0.41
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.13
15.13
10.09
10.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.93
4.47
8.29
4.29
Net Worth
22.06
19.6
18.38
14.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
20.52
19.95
15.5
27.79
yoy growth (%)
2.82
28.68
-44.19
274.31
Raw materials
-18.13
-19.29
-15.12
-26.84
As % of sales
88.37
96.65
97.51
96.59
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.08
-0.06
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.62
1.39
0.41
0.98
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.06
-0.08
-0.08
Tax paid
-0.69
-0.3
-0.11
-0.25
Working capital
8.85
-4.3
-0.26
-2.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.82
28.68
-44.19
274.31
Op profit growth
437.39
43.82
-66.19
182.45
EBIT growth
162.54
233.3
-57.56
148.54
Net profit growth
168.02
257.11
-58.08
147.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
M R Shah
Director
Rakshit Mahendra Shah
Director
P R Shah
Executive Director
Rajeshbhai Shah
Independent Director
Sanjay Vibhakar
Independent Director
Virendra Mahasuklal Thaker
Independent Director
Umeshbhai Gor Rasiklal
Executive Director
Girdharilal Pamnani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Surbhi Mathur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Veeram Securities Ltd
Summary
Veeram Securities Limited was originally incorporated in Gujarat as Veeram T.V.Network Private Limited, with the Registrar of Companies. The Company name was changed from Veeram T.V.Network Private Limited to Veeram Spiritual Energies Private Limited. Consequent upon change of name a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 26, 2014, was issued by Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the name again changed from Veeram Spiritual Energies Private Limited to Veeram Ornaments Private Limited. dated June 10, 2016. The Company then converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Veeram Ornaments Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies on July 26, 2016. The Company is an integrated Wholesaler, Trader & Retailer of branded Jewellery & Ornaments and it is also into trading business of silver and distributor of readymade Gold & Silver Jewellery with or without studded precious and semi-precious stones. The jewelries and ornaments are designed keeping in mind the demand for the Traditional, Modern & Indo-Western jewellery and ornaments in India with regional diversity of tastes and preferences. The Company has diverse portfolio of ornaments and jewellery to suit the taste and preferences of one and all, and also the Gold and Silver traditional jewellery and ornaments are either made with Kundan, gem Stones, American diamonds etc or just plain Gold and Silver.In December 2016, the Company came up with a Public
The Veeram Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Veeram Securities Ltd is ₹73.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Veeram Securities Ltd is 24.34 and 3.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Veeram Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Veeram Securities Ltd is ₹7.26 and ₹14.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Veeram Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.09%, 3 Years at -8.51%, 1 Year at 4.39%, 6 Month at 10.64%, 3 Month at 2.15% and 1 Month at 7.20%.
