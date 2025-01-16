Board Meeting 16 Jan 2025 11 Jan 2025

Veeram Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To identify the specific businesses to be transacted via postal ballot. 2. To consider and approve the postal ballot notice including the proposed resolutions and accompanying explanatory statements. 3. To appoint a service provider for e-voting related to the postal ballot. 4. To appoint a scrutinizer to oversee the postal ballot process. 5. To address any other matters with the prior approval of the Chairperson

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

Veeram Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday October 24 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and any other matter with the permission of chairman. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company met on Thursday, October 24, 2024, and approved the following matters: 1. Consideration and approval of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. We hereby enclose the following documents for your reference: I. Limited Review Report for the Quarter Ended 30th September 2024 II. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter Ended 30th September 2024 The meeting commenced at 4:30 p.m. and concluded at 5:00 p.m. We kindly request you to take this on record, upload it on your website, and notify the members of the Stock Exchange accordingly. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Oct 2024 10 Sep 2024

Veeram Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday 14th September 2024 to inter-alia 1. To consider and approve declaration of dividend 2. Any other matter with the permission of chair. The company has given a board meeting intimation on 10th September, 2024 to consider the declaration of dividend and other matter. Further pursuant to Regulations 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), we herby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e Saturday 14.09.2024, has considered and discussed the matter. While discussing the matter, the board has observed that if the dividend is declared today then advance notice of record date atleast seven working days (excluding the date of intimation and the record date) to stock exchange will not meet. Considering the given situation board has decided not to declare dividend in this month and to consider the same, board has scheduled other board meeting next month on 14-10-2024. The meeting commenced at 6:30 P.M and concluded at 07:00 P.M (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024) The company has given a board meeting intimation on 14th September, 2024 to consider the declaration of dividend and other matter. Further pursuant to Regulations 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), we herby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e Monday 14.10.2024, has considered and discussed the matter. While discussing the matter, the board has decided to reschedule the meeting to consider the dividend matter. The intimation of the same will be given as per the statutory requirements. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.10.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 30 Aug 2024

Veeram Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To fix the date and time of upcoming Annual General Meeting of the company for the year 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Directors report and notice of AGM 3. Any other matter with the permission of chair. as attached

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Veeram Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday13th August2024 to inter-alia : 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30th 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of chair. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday 13th August,2024, on recommendation of the Audit Committee decided the following matters:- 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 2. Appointed Mr Salim Shaikh as an Internal Auditor of the company w.e.f 1st April 2024, for the Period of 2 years i.e. for 2024-25 and 2025-26. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Appointment of Mukta Bhansali as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

Veeram Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the FY 2023-24; Disclosure of interest by Directors; declaration of disqualification by the directors of the company; any other business matter with the prior approval of chairperson. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024

VEERAM SECURITIES LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 29 Mar 2024 to consider Other business. 1. Approved the appointment of M/s. Aniket Goyal & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditor of the Company, subject to approval of Shareholders. 2. Took note of and approved the Resignation of M/s. Bhagat & Co, the existing Statutory Auditor of the Company, due to expiring of Peer Review Certificate as on 31.03.2024, 3. Approved to change the Registered Office of the Company from Ground & First Floor, 7, Natvarshyam Co Op Ho S Ld, Opp. Orchid Park, Ramdevnagar Road, Satellite, Ahmedabad-380051 to Office No. 312/A, Sun Gravitas, Mouje, Vejalpur, Ahmedabad w.e.f. 01.04.2024 and 4. Approved to pass the required resolutions by the members through Postal Ballot. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2024 1 Mar 2024

Veeram Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 Meeting if the Board of Directors to be held on 09th March 2024 To consider and approve the resignation of Girdharilal Pamnani (Executive Director) and Umeshbhai Rasiklal Gor (Non-Executive Independent Director) and any other business with the prior permission of Chairperson. Veeram Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the above captioned subject and pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement), 2015, we hereby inform you that, due to unavoidable circumstances, the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on 09th March, 2024 has been postponed and rescheduled on 13th March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.03.2024) To take note of the Resignation of Umeshbhai rasiklal Gor and Girdharilal pamnani To take note of the resignation of CS Surbhi Mathur To consider and approve the appointment of CS Jyoti Goel To change the name and object of the Company subject to the approval of Shareholders and Statutory Authorities Approved the Right Issue of Equity Share at the ration of 1:2 i.e. One Shares for every Two Equity Shares held at the price of Rs. 7/- Per Equity Shares. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/03/2024)

