Veeram Securities Ltd Summary

Veeram Securities Limited was originally incorporated in Gujarat as Veeram T.V.Network Private Limited, with the Registrar of Companies. The Company name was changed from Veeram T.V.Network Private Limited to Veeram Spiritual Energies Private Limited. Consequent upon change of name a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 26, 2014, was issued by Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the name again changed from Veeram Spiritual Energies Private Limited to Veeram Ornaments Private Limited. dated June 10, 2016. The Company then converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Veeram Ornaments Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies on July 26, 2016. The Company is an integrated Wholesaler, Trader & Retailer of branded Jewellery & Ornaments and it is also into trading business of silver and distributor of readymade Gold & Silver Jewellery with or without studded precious and semi-precious stones. The jewelries and ornaments are designed keeping in mind the demand for the Traditional, Modern & Indo-Western jewellery and ornaments in India with regional diversity of tastes and preferences. The Company has diverse portfolio of ornaments and jewellery to suit the taste and preferences of one and all, and also the Gold and Silver traditional jewellery and ornaments are either made with Kundan, gem Stones, American diamonds etc or just plain Gold and Silver.In December 2016, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 11,37,000 Equity Shares by raising money aggregating Rs 5.11 Cr. Most of the jewelries are designed in a traditional manner as the demand for traditional jewellery is very high in the local markets of Ahmedabad and nearby localities. The design & pattern for jewellery & ornaments is provided by the Company to job workers who manufacture products accordingly. They sell only quality certified jewellery & ornaments to clients.