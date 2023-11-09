|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|4 Nov 2023
|28 Nov 2023
|28 Nov 2023
|0.05
|2.5
|Interim
|3. Declared Interim Dividend of 2.5% of the Paid Up Capital of the Company. 4. Fixed Monday, 13th November 2023 as the Record Date for determining the members entitled to receive the Interim Dividend. Record Date for declaration of Interim Dividend has been revised from 13th november, 2023 to 28th November 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2023)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.