|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 25.09.2024) Addendum to the Notice of the 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on 30th September, 2024 through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Mode at 03:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024)
