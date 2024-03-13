To,

The Members,

Your Directors present the 13th Annual Report and the Companys Audited Financial Statement for the financial year ended, 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIALRESULTS

The Companys financial performance for they hear under review along with previous year figures is given here under:

(Amount In Lakhs) PARTICULARS 2023-2024 2022-2023 Income for the year 1952.30 1884.85 Operating & Administrative expenses 1620.28 1647.90 Profit before Financial Charges, Depreciation and Taxation 332.02 236.94 Less: Financial Charges 0.07 0.03 Profit before Depreciation and Taxation 331.94 236.91 Less: Depreciation 2.28 5.01 Net Profit/(loss) before tax 329.6 231.9 Less: Current tax 85.00 53.00 Deferred Tax 1.52 - Net Profit/(Loss) after-tax 246.18 178.9 EPS 1.63 1.18

OPERATION & REVIEW

To receive, consider and adopt the audited Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024 and Statement of Profit & Loss together with Notes forming part thereto ("Financial Statement") for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 and Report of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon. Total Revenue from operation of the company is Rs. 19,33,00,991 and the net Profit after tax is Rs. 2,46,18,337/- for the financial year 2023-24.

DIVIDEND

Interim Dividend of Rs 0.05 was declared for the current financial year on 28th November 2023 by the Company during the year under review.

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

Since there was no unpaid/unclaimed dividend, the provisions of Section 125 of the Companies Act,2013 do not apply.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

During the year under review, the Company has not transferred any amount to General Reserves Account.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF THE BUSINESS

During the year, there is no change in the nature of the business of the Company.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Sr no Name of Director/KMP Designation 1. Mr. Mahendra Ramniklal Shah Chief Financial Officer 2. Mr. Mahendra Ramniklal Shah Managing Director 3. Mrs. Pinal Rakshitbhai Shah Director 4. Mr. Rajesh bhai Shah Director 5. Mr. Rakshit MahendraShah Director 6. Mr. Sanjay Vibhakar* Independent Director 7. Mr. Manohar Chunara* Independent Director 8. Mukta Bhansali* Company Secretary

Details of Changes in the Management of the Company:

• During the year under Mr. Umesh Gor as Independent Director of the Company resigned on 13th March 2024. The company has received his resignation dated 1303-2024 and the Board took note of the same.

• During the year under review, Mr. Girdharilal Pamnani, Executive Director resigned from the position w.e.f. 13th March 2024. The company has received his resignation dated 13/03/2024 and the Board took note of the same.

Further there was no change in the Board of Director of the Company except above changes.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT TDIRECTORS

Declaration from all the independent directors has been received that they meets the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6] of the Companies Act, 2013.

NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS

During the year under review the board of directors met 8 times in a year

The gap between two Board Meetings was within the maximum time gap prescribed under the Act and the Listing Regulations. The requisite quorum was present in all the meetings.

Date on which the Board Meetings were held Total Strength of the Board No of directors present 29-05-2023 8 8 08-07-2023 8 8 06-09-2023 8 8 04-11-2023 8 8 08-12-2023 8 8 23-12-2023 8 8 13-02-2024 8 8 13-03-2024 8 8 29-03-2024 6 6

ATTENDANCE OF DIRECTORS AT BOARD MEETINGS AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Name Category of Directors Attendance Directorship in Other Public Companies Board Last AGM Mahendra Ramniklal Shah Managing Director 9 Yes 1 Rakshit MahendraShah Director 9 Yes 0 Pinal Rakshitbhai Shah Director 9 Yes 0 Rajesh Shah Director 9 Yes 0 Sanjay Chunilal Vibhakar Independent Director 9 Yes 0 Manoharbhai Bharatbhai Chunara Independent Director 9 Yes 0

In respect of said meetings proper notices were given and proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minute Book maintained for the purpose.

BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 The Board evaluated the effectiveness of its functioning and that of the Committees and of individual directors by seeking their inputs on various aspects of Board/Committee. The evaluation covered functioning and composition of the Board and its committees, understanding of the roles and responsibilities, experience, competencies, participation at the Board and Committee meetings, corporate governance practices etc. Evaluation of the Board and its compositions was carried out through a defined process covering the areas of the Boards functioning viz. composition of the Board and Committees, understanding of roles and responsibilities, experience and competencies, contribution at the meetings etc.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(5] of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board here by submits its responsibility Statement:-

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently, and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(c) The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(c) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively;

(f) The directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company has complied with all the secretarial standards applicable to it.

ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. The Board has, inter alia, reviewed the adequacy and effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls relating to its financial statements. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness was observed.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Business risk evaluation and management is an ongoing process within the Company. The assessment is periodically examined by the Board.

CHANGE IN CAPITAL SRUCTURE OF COMPANY

During the period under review, the Company has not made any changes in capital structure of the company.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY

During the year under review, there are no other material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company that occurred between the end of the financial year to which these financial statements relate and the date of this report.

ANNUAL RETURN

Annual Return as required under section 134(3)(a) read with Section 92(3) of the Companies Act,2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, is available on the website of the company at www.veeramsecuritiesltd.com

AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORT STATUTORY AUDITOR

Pursuant to the provisions of Sections 139, 142 and all other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 and SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof) and pursuant to the recommendations of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors, M/s. Aniket Goyal & Associates (ICAI Firm Registration No. 022331C), be and are hereby re-appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for term of 5 (five) years, to hold office from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 17th Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2028,with no further need for ratification at every Annual General Meeting to be held during the said period. The Company has received a confirmation from the said Auditors that they are not disqualified to act as the Auditors and are eligible to hold the office as Auditors of the Company. Necessary resolution for appointment of the said Auditors is included in the Notice of AGM for seeking approval of members The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification. Notes to Accounts and Auditors remarks in their report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments.

COST AUDITOR

Pursuant to Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit] Amendment Rules, 2014, the cost audit is not applicable to the Company.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

In terms of Section 204 of the Act and Rules made there, Practicing Company Secretary have been appointed as Secretarial Auditor of the Company. The report of the Secretarial Auditor is enclosed to this report as Annexure-A. There port is self-explanatory.

DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted or renewed any amount falling within the purview of provisions of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"] read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit] Rules, 2014 during the period under review. Hence, the requirement for furnishing the details of deposits which are not in compliance with Chapter V of the Act is not applicable.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint venture or Associate Company.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES

In terms of rule (9] of the Companies (Accounts] Rules, 2014 The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as the said provisions are not applicable.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIESACT,2013

During the year, the Company has not given any loan, guarantee or provided security in connection with the loan to any other body corporate or person or made any investments hence no particulars of the loans, guarantees or investments falling under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are provided by the Board.

RELATED PARTYT RANSACTIONS

During the year under review, contracts or arrangements entered into with the related party, as defined under section 188 of the companies Act, 2013 were in ordinary course of business and on arms length basis. Details of the transactions pursuant to compliance of section 134(3](h] of the companies act,2013 and rule 8(2] of the companies (Accounts] Rule, 2014 are annexed herewith as per "Annexure -B". However, there are

no materially significant related party transactions made by the company with Promoters, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have potential conflict with interest of the company at large.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDER PASSED BY REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

There is no significant and material order that was passed by regulators, courts, or tribunals impacting the going concern status and the companys operations in the future.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

A. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:

I. The steps taken or impact on conservation of energy: Nil

II. The steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy: None

III. The capital investment on energy conservation equipment: Nil

B. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:

I. the efforts made towards technology absorption: None

II. The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution : None

III. In case of imported technology [imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year)-

IV. The details of technology imported: None

a) The year of import: N.A

b) Whether the technology been fully absorbed: N A

c) If not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof: N.A.

d) The expenditure incurred on Research and Development: Nil

C. There was no foreign exchange inflow or Outflow during the year under review.

AUDIT COMMITTEE/ NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION

COMMITTEE/STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE/SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMMITTEE

Audit Committee Constitution & Composition of Audit Committee;

Our Company has formed the Audit Committee vide resolution passed in the meeting of Board of Directors held on 29th July,2016 and further amended as per the applicable provisions of the Section 177 of the Act read with the Companies [Meetings of Board and its Powers] Rules, 2014 [as amended] and also to comply with Regulation 18of SEBI Listing Regulations [applicable upon listing of Companys Equity Shares]. The composition of the Audit Committee and details of meetings attended by the members of the Audit Committee are given below:

Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson LYe s Sr. no. DIN Number Name of Committee members Category 1 of directors Category 2 of directors Number of Meetings held during the period Held Attended 1 09204789 SANJAY CHUNILAL VIBHAKAR Non-Executive - Independent Director Chairperson 5 5 2 02757368 UMESHBHAI RASIKLAL GOR Non-Executive - Independent Director Member 2 2 3 03461560 RAKSHIT MAHENDRA SHAH Non-Executive - Non Independent Director Member 5 5 4 07280916 MAN0HARBHA1 BHARATBHAI CHUNARA Non-Executive-Independent Director Member 1 2

VIGIL MECHANISM:

Your Company is committed to the highest standards of ethical, moral, and legal business conduct. Accordingly, the Board of Directors has formulated a Whistle Blower Policy, which is in compliance with the provisions of Section 177 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. The policy provides a framework and process whereby concerns can be raised by its employees regarding any kind of discrimination, harassment, victimization, or any other unfair practice being adopted against them.

Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

Constitution & Composition of Remuneration Committee:

Our Company has formed the Nomination and Remuneration Committee as per Section 178 and other applicable provisions of the Act, read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 (as amended), and also to comply with Regulation 19 of SEBI Listing Regulations (applicable upon listing of the Companys Equity Shares). The Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprises the following members:

Sr No. DIN Number Name of Committee members Category 1 of directors Category 2 of directors Number of Meetings held during the period Held Attended 1 07280916 MANOHARBHAI BHARATBHAI CHUNARA Non-Executive - Independent Director Chairperson 2 1 2 06799639 PINAL RAKSHITBHAI SHAH Non-Executive - Non Independent Director Member 2 2 3 09204789 SANJAY CHUNILAL VIBHAKAR Non-Executive - Independent Director Member 2 2 4 08845586 UMESHBHAI RASIKLAL GOR Non-Executive - Independent Director 2 1

The Policy of nomination and Remuneration committee has been place on the website of the company at www.veeramsecuritiesltd.com and the salient features of the same has been

disclosed under "Annexure -C"

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

Constitution & Composition of Stakeholders Relationship Committee:

Our Company has formed the Stakeholders Relationship Committee as per Section 178 and other applicable provisions of the Act read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules,2014 (as amended) and also to comply with Regulation 20 of SEBI Listing Regulations (applicable upon listing of Companys equity shares) vide board resolution dated 29thjuly, 2016.

The constituted Stakeholders Relationship Committee comprises the following members:

Sr DIN Number Name of Committee members Category 1 of directors Category 2 of directors Number of Meetings held during the period Held Attended 1 09204789 SANJAY CHUNILAL VIBHAKAR Non-Executive - Independent Director Chairperson 1 1 2 06799639 PINAL RAKSHITBHA1 SHAH Non-Executive - Non Independent Director Member 1 1 3 08845586 UMESHBHA1 RASIKLAL GOR Non-Executive-Independent Director Member 1 0 4 07280916 MANOHARBHA BHARATBHAI CHUNARA Non-Executive - Independent Director Member 1 1

SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMMITTEE:

Constitution & Composition of Sexual Harassment Committee:

The Sexual Harassment Committee was constituted by the Board of Directors at the meeting held on 31stjuly, 2018 in compliance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention Prohibition and Redressal) Act,2013.

Name Designation Category Number of Meetings held during the year Held Attended PINALRSHAH Chairperson Non-Executive-Director 1 1 SANJAY CHUNILAL VIBHAKAR Member Non-Executive-Inde pendent Director 1 1 UMESHBHAI RASIKLAL GOR Member Non-Executive-Inde pendent Director 1 0 MANOHARBHAI BHARATBHAI CHUNARA Member Non-Executive - Independent Director 1 1

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Management Discussion and analysis Report as Required under Regulation 34 and Schedule V of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015 forms an integral part of this Report, and provides the companies current working and future outlook of as per "Annexure-D"

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Since the Companys securities are not listed during the year under review, Regulation 15(2] of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015, regarding the Report on Corporate Governance is not applicable to our Company. Hence, the Company has obtained a certificate from a Practicing Company Secretary certifying the same.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors place on record their sincere thanks to bankers, business associates, consultants, and various government authorities for their continued support extended to your Companys activities during the year under review.

Your Directors also gratefully acknowledge the shareholders for their support and the confidence reposed in your Company.