Venlon Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.12
26.12
26.12
26.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-106.8
-104.72
-80.12
-79.52
Net Worth
-80.68
-78.6
-54
-53.4
Minority Interest
Debt
119.42
122.69
115.29
112.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
38.74
44.09
61.29
58.94
Fixed Assets
35.72
38.05
50.66
54.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.66
2.66
0.14
0.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-8.96
-7.48
-0.58
1.21
Inventories
4.1
4.11
4.31
5
Inventory Days
1,671.13
Sundry Debtors
0.51
0.07
1.08
0.91
Debtor Days
304.14
Other Current Assets
11.86
13.77
16.5
19.59
Sundry Creditors
-0.78
-0.16
-0.63
-0.74
Creditor Days
247.32
Other Current Liabilities
-24.65
-25.27
-21.84
-23.55
Cash
5.33
10.87
11.08
3.49
Total Assets
38.75
44.1
61.3
58.93
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.