iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Venlon Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

7.19
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Venlon Enterprises Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.12

26.12

26.12

26.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-106.8

-104.72

-80.12

-79.52

Net Worth

-80.68

-78.6

-54

-53.4

Minority Interest

Debt

119.42

122.69

115.29

112.34

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

38.74

44.09

61.29

58.94

Fixed Assets

35.72

38.05

50.66

54.09

Intangible Assets

Investments

6.66

2.66

0.14

0.14

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-8.96

-7.48

-0.58

1.21

Inventories

4.1

4.11

4.31

5

Inventory Days

1,671.13

Sundry Debtors

0.51

0.07

1.08

0.91

Debtor Days

304.14

Other Current Assets

11.86

13.77

16.5

19.59

Sundry Creditors

-0.78

-0.16

-0.63

-0.74

Creditor Days

247.32

Other Current Liabilities

-24.65

-25.27

-21.84

-23.55

Cash

5.33

10.87

11.08

3.49

Total Assets

38.75

44.1

61.3

58.93

Venlon Enterpris : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Venlon Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.