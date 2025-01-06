iifl-logo-icon 1
Venlon Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7.56
(-3.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Venlon Enterprises Ltd

Venlon Enterpris FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.26

-6.2

-7.7

-11.18

Depreciation

-3.38

-3.39

-4.88

-6.78

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.06

-30.01

1.74

-3.48

Other operating items

Operating

-9.7

-39.6

-10.85

-21.44

Capital expenditure

0

-77.25

-14.03

4.59

Free cash flow

-9.7

-116.85

-24.88

-16.84

Equity raised

-153.51

-89.45

-14.03

14.82

Investing

0.05

-0.06

0

0.12

Financing

229.4

239.14

239.8

233.03

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

66.22

32.76

200.89

231.12

