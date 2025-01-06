Venlon Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.26
-6.2
-7.7
-11.18
Depreciation
-3.38
-3.39
-4.88
-6.78
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.06
-30.01
1.74
-3.48
Other operating items
Operating
-9.7
-39.6
-10.85
-21.44
Capital expenditure
0
-77.25
-14.03
4.59
Free cash flow
-9.7
-116.85
-24.88
-16.84
Equity raised
-153.51
-89.45
-14.03
14.82
Investing
0.05
-0.06
0
0.12
Financing
229.4
239.14
239.8
233.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
66.22
32.76
200.89
231.12
No Record Found
