SectorTrading
Open₹7.85
Prev. Close₹7.84
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹8.01
Day's Low₹7.57
52 Week's High₹9.74
52 Week's Low₹4.94
Book Value₹-20.84
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)39.75
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.12
26.12
26.12
26.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-106.8
-104.72
-80.12
-79.52
Net Worth
-80.68
-78.6
-54
-53.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.09
3.29
34.5
37.52
yoy growth (%)
-66.9
-90.43
-8.05
-33.06
Raw materials
0
-2.9
-23.42
-24.15
As % of sales
0
88.16
67.89
64.38
Employee costs
0
-1.08
-4.65
-6.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.26
-6.2
-7.7
-11.18
Depreciation
-3.38
-3.39
-4.88
-6.78
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.06
-30.01
1.74
-3.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-66.9
-90.43
-8.05
-33.06
Op profit growth
12.67
-267.79
-653.34
-86.76
EBIT growth
-27.77
62.94
-43.39
0.53
Net profit growth
-29.5
-19.53
-31.07
15.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Chand D Datwani
Whole-time Director
Saroj C Datwani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
G.D. Rama Rao
Independent Director
M D Dhanush
Independent Director
Sreedhar Nagraju
Independent Director
Nagendra H K
Summary
Venlon Enterprises Limited (Formerly known as Venlon Polyester Film Limited), incorporated in Oct.83 as Private Company was converted into a Public Company in Jul.87. The Company was promoted by Chandru Datwani. VPFL manufactures polyester film (BOPF). It set up its project in 1986-87 in Belwadi, Karnataka and went public with an equity issue of 10.10 lac shares, aggregating Rs 1.01 cr, to part-finance its project. The basic raw material required by the company is polyethylene terephthalate (PET) chips, available indigenously. VPFLs PET chips plant with a capacity of 8000 tpa was commissioned in Mar.95. With the implementation of this backward integration project, VPFL will be able to effect savings in the raw material costs in the manufacture of film to a substantial level. VPFL has set up a metallising and lacquering packaging unit to make polyester film. Its metalising plant commenced trial runs from 1997-98. Paraformaldehyde Plant installed, commenced production effective from January, 2006. Prior to this, the Company was engaged in the business of manufacturing Polyester film, Formaldehyde, Paraformaldehyde. It owned windmill and was engaged in the sale of power. However, in 2021-22, it had discontinued all its operations and hence had no activities other than operating a windmill. During 2022-23,, it discontinued operations of the windmill as well and got into selling the windmill related assets.
The Venlon Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.61 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Venlon Enterprises Ltd is ₹39.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Venlon Enterprises Ltd is 0 and -0.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Venlon Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Venlon Enterprises Ltd is ₹4.94 and ₹9.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Venlon Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.70%, 3 Years at 8.20%, 1 Year at 37.79%, 6 Month at 38.27%, 3 Month at -7.55% and 1 Month at 32.21%.
