iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Venlon Enterprises Ltd Share Price

7.61
(-2.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:38:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.85
  • Day's High8.01
  • 52 Wk High9.74
  • Prev. Close7.84
  • Day's Low7.57
  • 52 Wk Low 4.94
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value-20.84
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)39.75
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Venlon Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

7.85

Prev. Close

7.84

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

8.01

Day's Low

7.57

52 Week's High

9.74

52 Week's Low

4.94

Book Value

-20.84

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

39.75

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Venlon Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Venlon Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Venlon Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.25%

Foreign: 58.25%

Indian: 2.12%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 39.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Venlon Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.12

26.12

26.12

26.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-106.8

-104.72

-80.12

-79.52

Net Worth

-80.68

-78.6

-54

-53.4

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.09

3.29

34.5

37.52

yoy growth (%)

-66.9

-90.43

-8.05

-33.06

Raw materials

0

-2.9

-23.42

-24.15

As % of sales

0

88.16

67.89

64.38

Employee costs

0

-1.08

-4.65

-6.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.26

-6.2

-7.7

-11.18

Depreciation

-3.38

-3.39

-4.88

-6.78

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.06

-30.01

1.74

-3.48

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-66.9

-90.43

-8.05

-33.06

Op profit growth

12.67

-267.79

-653.34

-86.76

EBIT growth

-27.77

62.94

-43.39

0.53

Net profit growth

-29.5

-19.53

-31.07

15.63

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Venlon Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Venlon Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Chand D Datwani

Whole-time Director

Saroj C Datwani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

G.D. Rama Rao

Independent Director

M D Dhanush

Independent Director

Sreedhar Nagraju

Independent Director

Nagendra H K

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Venlon Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Venlon Enterprises Limited (Formerly known as Venlon Polyester Film Limited), incorporated in Oct.83 as Private Company was converted into a Public Company in Jul.87. The Company was promoted by Chandru Datwani. VPFL manufactures polyester film (BOPF). It set up its project in 1986-87 in Belwadi, Karnataka and went public with an equity issue of 10.10 lac shares, aggregating Rs 1.01 cr, to part-finance its project. The basic raw material required by the company is polyethylene terephthalate (PET) chips, available indigenously. VPFLs PET chips plant with a capacity of 8000 tpa was commissioned in Mar.95. With the implementation of this backward integration project, VPFL will be able to effect savings in the raw material costs in the manufacture of film to a substantial level. VPFL has set up a metallising and lacquering packaging unit to make polyester film. Its metalising plant commenced trial runs from 1997-98. Paraformaldehyde Plant installed, commenced production effective from January, 2006. Prior to this, the Company was engaged in the business of manufacturing Polyester film, Formaldehyde, Paraformaldehyde. It owned windmill and was engaged in the sale of power. However, in 2021-22, it had discontinued all its operations and hence had no activities other than operating a windmill. During 2022-23,, it discontinued operations of the windmill as well and got into selling the windmill related assets.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Venlon Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Venlon Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.61 today.

What is the Market Cap of Venlon Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Venlon Enterprises Ltd is ₹39.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Venlon Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Venlon Enterprises Ltd is 0 and -0.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Venlon Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Venlon Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Venlon Enterprises Ltd is ₹4.94 and ₹9.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Venlon Enterprises Ltd?

Venlon Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.70%, 3 Years at 8.20%, 1 Year at 37.79%, 6 Month at 38.27%, 3 Month at -7.55% and 1 Month at 32.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Venlon Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Venlon Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.38 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 39.60 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Venlon Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.