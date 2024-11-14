iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Venlon Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

6.57
(-4.78%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:23:00 AM

Venlon Enterpris CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
VENLON ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve quarterly results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 after recommendation by the Audit Committee along with review report of the Auditors. We hereby inform you that , Pursuant to SEBI( LODR ) Regulations, 2015( Listing Regulation) we humbly submit that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today , considered the un- audited results of the Company along with the independent Review Report (unmodified) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
VENLON ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the quarterly financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Board has approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 which was recommended by the Audit Committee and noted the Limited Review report by the auditors on the same, at its meeting held on 14th August 2024 held between 16.00 hrs and 18.10 hrs. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
VENLON ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with the report of the auditors. The Board approved at its meeting held on 30th May 2024, the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and took note of the auditors report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
VENLON ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Venlon Enterprises Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th February 2024 inter alia to consider the quarterly financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 as recommended by the Audit Committee and subjected to the Limited review of the auditors We humbly submit here that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, the 14th February 2024 considered the un-audited financial results of the Company along with the Independent Auditors Review Report (Unmodified) for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Venlon Enterpris: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Venlon Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.