Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

VENLON ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve quarterly results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 after recommendation by the Audit Committee along with review report of the Auditors. We hereby inform you that , Pursuant to SEBI( LODR ) Regulations, 2015( Listing Regulation) we humbly submit that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today , considered the un- audited results of the Company along with the independent Review Report (unmodified) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

VENLON ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the quarterly financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Board has approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 which was recommended by the Audit Committee and noted the Limited Review report by the auditors on the same, at its meeting held on 14th August 2024 held between 16.00 hrs and 18.10 hrs. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

VENLON ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with the report of the auditors. The Board approved at its meeting held on 30th May 2024, the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and took note of the auditors report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024