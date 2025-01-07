iifl-logo-icon 1
Venlon Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.43
(-1.72%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.09

3.29

34.5

37.52

yoy growth (%)

-66.9

-90.43

-8.05

-33.06

Raw materials

0

-2.9

-23.42

-24.15

As % of sales

0

88.16

67.89

64.38

Employee costs

0

-1.08

-4.65

-6.04

As % of sales

0

32.8

13.5

16.1

Other costs

-3.4

-1.36

-5.19

-7.54

As % of sales (Other Cost)

312.09

41.33

15.04

20.1

Operating profit

-2.31

-2.05

1.22

-0.22

OPM

-212.09

-62.3

3.55

-0.59

Depreciation

-3.38

-3.39

-4.88

-6.78

Interest expense

-0.34

-0.78

-4.38

-5.3

Other income

1.78

0.02

0.33

1.12

Profit before tax

-4.26

-6.2

-7.7

-11.18

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

-0.1

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.37

-6.2

-7.7

-11.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-4.37

-6.2

-7.7

-11.18

yoy growth (%)

-29.5

-19.53

-31.07

15.63

NPM

-400.29

-187.95

-22.33

-29.79

