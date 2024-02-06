iifl-logo-icon 1
Venlon Enterprises Ltd EGM

7.38
(3.80%)
Jan 17, 2025

Venlon Enterpris CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM6 Feb 20241 Mar 2024
EGM:01.03.2024 Notice is provided for the convening of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Friday 1st March 2024 at 4 PM at the registered office of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024) The 2nd (2023-24) Extra-ordinary General meeting of the Company was held on 1st February 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 16.00 hrs and was concluded at 17.15 hrs (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/03/2024) We hereby submit the Scrutinizers Report of remote e-voting for the purpose of EGM held on 1st March 2024 of Venlon Enterprises Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.03.2024) We attach the Scrutinisers report on the evoting held pursuant to the 2nd (2023-24) Extra-ordinary General meeting of the Company held on 1st March 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/03/2024)

