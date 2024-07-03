Venlon Enterprises Ltd Summary

Venlon Enterprises Limited (Formerly known as Venlon Polyester Film Limited), incorporated in Oct.83 as Private Company was converted into a Public Company in Jul.87. The Company was promoted by Chandru Datwani. VPFL manufactures polyester film (BOPF). It set up its project in 1986-87 in Belwadi, Karnataka and went public with an equity issue of 10.10 lac shares, aggregating Rs 1.01 cr, to part-finance its project. The basic raw material required by the company is polyethylene terephthalate (PET) chips, available indigenously. VPFLs PET chips plant with a capacity of 8000 tpa was commissioned in Mar.95. With the implementation of this backward integration project, VPFL will be able to effect savings in the raw material costs in the manufacture of film to a substantial level. VPFL has set up a metallising and lacquering packaging unit to make polyester film. Its metalising plant commenced trial runs from 1997-98. Paraformaldehyde Plant installed, commenced production effective from January, 2006. Prior to this, the Company was engaged in the business of manufacturing Polyester film, Formaldehyde, Paraformaldehyde. It owned windmill and was engaged in the sale of power. However, in 2021-22, it had discontinued all its operations and hence had no activities other than operating a windmill. During 2022-23,, it discontinued operations of the windmill as well and got into selling the windmill related assets.