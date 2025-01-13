Ventura Textiles Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.44
19.44
19.44
19.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-27.7
-37.14
-35.97
-34.34
Net Worth
-8.26
-17.7
-16.53
-14.9
Minority Interest
Debt
7.23
20.83
27.66
28.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-1.03
3.13
11.13
13.39
Fixed Assets
0.09
0.1
10.59
11.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.07
0.12
0.12
0.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.2
2.89
0.31
1.94
Inventories
0.85
2.16
3.55
4.53
Inventory Days
1,019.02
Sundry Debtors
0.15
0.03
1.7
0.65
Debtor Days
146.21
Other Current Assets
0.28
10.39
2.27
2.68
Sundry Creditors
-2.4
-5.64
-5.98
-5.29
Creditor Days
1,189.99
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
-4.05
-1.22
-0.63
Cash
0.01
0.03
0.09
0.02
Total Assets
-1.03
3.14
11.12
13.4
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.