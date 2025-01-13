iifl-logo-icon 1
Ventura Textiles Ltd Balance Sheet

14.45
(-4.68%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:27:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.44

19.44

19.44

19.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-27.7

-37.14

-35.97

-34.34

Net Worth

-8.26

-17.7

-16.53

-14.9

Minority Interest

Debt

7.23

20.83

27.66

28.29

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-1.03

3.13

11.13

13.39

Fixed Assets

0.09

0.1

10.59

11.32

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.07

0.12

0.12

0.12

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-1.2

2.89

0.31

1.94

Inventories

0.85

2.16

3.55

4.53

Inventory Days

1,019.02

Sundry Debtors

0.15

0.03

1.7

0.65

Debtor Days

146.21

Other Current Assets

0.28

10.39

2.27

2.68

Sundry Creditors

-2.4

-5.64

-5.98

-5.29

Creditor Days

1,189.99

Other Current Liabilities

-0.08

-4.05

-1.22

-0.63

Cash

0.01

0.03

0.09

0.02

Total Assets

-1.03

3.14

11.12

13.4

Ventura Textiles : related Articles

No Record Found

