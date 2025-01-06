iifl-logo-icon 1
Ventura Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

16.47
(-2.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Ventura Textiles FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.95

-3.89

-1.45

-1.52

Depreciation

-0.8

-0.79

-0.32

-0.42

Tax paid

0

0.01

0

0

Working capital

-0.37

-1.56

0.92

10.54

Other operating items

Operating

-6.12

-6.22

-0.85

8.59

Capital expenditure

0.06

2.17

0

0

Free cash flow

-6.06

-4.05

-0.85

8.59

Equity raised

-58.76

-44.8

-34.69

-30.64

Investing

0

0.12

0

0

Financing

4.23

24.06

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-60.6

-24.68

-35.55

-22.05

