Ventura Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.95
-3.89
-1.45
-1.52
Depreciation
-0.8
-0.79
-0.32
-0.42
Tax paid
0
0.01
0
0
Working capital
-0.37
-1.56
0.92
10.54
Other operating items
Operating
-6.12
-6.22
-0.85
8.59
Capital expenditure
0.06
2.17
0
0
Free cash flow
-6.06
-4.05
-0.85
8.59
Equity raised
-58.76
-44.8
-34.69
-30.64
Investing
0
0.12
0
0
Financing
4.23
24.06
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-60.6
-24.68
-35.55
-22.05
