SectorTextiles
Open₹17.21
Prev. Close₹16.87
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.5
Day's High₹17.21
Day's Low₹16.03
52 Week's High₹24.18
52 Week's Low₹8.93
Book Value₹-4.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32.04
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.44
19.44
19.44
19.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-27.7
-37.14
-35.97
-34.34
Net Worth
-8.26
-17.7
-16.53
-14.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.62
4.29
2.18
0.07
yoy growth (%)
-62.21
96.16
2,743.45
52.12
Raw materials
-1.37
-3.57
-1.76
0
As % of sales
84.88
83.3
80.43
0
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.21
-0.28
-0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.95
-3.89
-1.45
-1.52
Depreciation
-0.8
-0.79
-0.32
-0.42
Tax paid
0
0.01
0
0
Working capital
-0.37
-1.56
0.92
10.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-62.21
96.16
2,743.45
52.12
Op profit growth
-20.05
127.73
27.47
79.36
EBIT growth
-12.54
91.77
0.57
-3,720.58
Net profit growth
28.02
166.72
-4.85
-7,930.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
P M Rao
Whole Time Director & CFO
Abhijit Rao
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ratnakumari Girija Maganti
Independent Director
Venu Natha Sadassivam Sarma
Independent Director
Anantharama Sethmani Subramanian
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ventura Textiles Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a private limited company under the name Vijay Tubes & Cones Pvt Ltd, its name was changed to VTC Industries (VTCIL) in May 94 after its conversion into a public limited company and again changed as Ventura Textiles Corporation Ltd. The Company is engaged mainly in the business of manufacturing of Textiles consisting of Fabric and Yarn.The company came out with its initial public offering in Oct.94, aggregating Rs 1.13 cr to part-finance the capital by setting up a 100% export-oriented textile weaving unit. The total cost of the project was Rs 9.3 cr. The company entered into a marketing tie-up with Kidarnath Kishanchand (a division of JCT) for its entire production.The company has acquired land near Nashik for backward integration and also to add additional weaving capacity. It also have its own power generation facilities.The company went in for an expansion and backward integration in 1995-96. It also installed 960 OE rotors with back process machinery alongwith 32 wider width Sulzer projectile looms. The project was part financed through a rights issue. In 1996 the company commenced its direct exports. The company also initiated its marketing efforts with diversified product-line and also into other markets viz. Srilanka, Bangladesh, etc.During 2002-03 the company has shifted its Satpur operation to Gonde unit. This is in line with rehabilitation scheme filed with BIFR. During March,2003 both IDBI and SBI has sanctioned financial restructuring under CDR me
Read More
The Ventura Textiles Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.47 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ventura Textiles Ltd is ₹32.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ventura Textiles Ltd is 0 and -3.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ventura Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ventura Textiles Ltd is ₹8.93 and ₹24.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ventura Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.53%, 3 Years at 30.33%, 1 Year at -21.17%, 6 Month at 24.23%, 3 Month at 18.39% and 1 Month at 9.05%.
