Ventura Textiles Ltd Share Price

16.47
(-2.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17.21
  • Day's High17.21
  • 52 Wk High24.18
  • Prev. Close16.87
  • Day's Low16.03
  • 52 Wk Low 8.93
  • Turnover (lac)1.5
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-4.36
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)32.04
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ventura Textiles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

17.21

Prev. Close

16.87

Turnover(Lac.)

1.5

Day's High

17.21

Day's Low

16.03

52 Week's High

24.18

52 Week's Low

8.93

Book Value

-4.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

32.04

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ventura Textiles Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

Ventura Textiles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ventura Textiles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.25%

Non-Promoter- 5.07%

Institutions: 5.07%

Non-Institutions: 40.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ventura Textiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.44

19.44

19.44

19.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-27.7

-37.14

-35.97

-34.34

Net Worth

-8.26

-17.7

-16.53

-14.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.62

4.29

2.18

0.07

yoy growth (%)

-62.21

96.16

2,743.45

52.12

Raw materials

-1.37

-3.57

-1.76

0

As % of sales

84.88

83.3

80.43

0

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.21

-0.28

-0.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.95

-3.89

-1.45

-1.52

Depreciation

-0.8

-0.79

-0.32

-0.42

Tax paid

0

0.01

0

0

Working capital

-0.37

-1.56

0.92

10.54

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-62.21

96.16

2,743.45

52.12

Op profit growth

-20.05

127.73

27.47

79.36

EBIT growth

-12.54

91.77

0.57

-3,720.58

Net profit growth

28.02

166.72

-4.85

-7,930.78

No Record Found

Ventura Textiles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ventura Textiles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

P M Rao

Whole Time Director & CFO

Abhijit Rao

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ratnakumari Girija Maganti

Independent Director

Venu Natha Sadassivam Sarma

Independent Director

Anantharama Sethmani Subramanian

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ventura Textiles Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company under the name Vijay Tubes & Cones Pvt Ltd, its name was changed to VTC Industries (VTCIL) in May 94 after its conversion into a public limited company and again changed as Ventura Textiles Corporation Ltd. The Company is engaged mainly in the business of manufacturing of Textiles consisting of Fabric and Yarn.The company came out with its initial public offering in Oct.94, aggregating Rs 1.13 cr to part-finance the capital by setting up a 100% export-oriented textile weaving unit. The total cost of the project was Rs 9.3 cr. The company entered into a marketing tie-up with Kidarnath Kishanchand (a division of JCT) for its entire production.The company has acquired land near Nashik for backward integration and also to add additional weaving capacity. It also have its own power generation facilities.The company went in for an expansion and backward integration in 1995-96. It also installed 960 OE rotors with back process machinery alongwith 32 wider width Sulzer projectile looms. The project was part financed through a rights issue. In 1996 the company commenced its direct exports. The company also initiated its marketing efforts with diversified product-line and also into other markets viz. Srilanka, Bangladesh, etc.During 2002-03 the company has shifted its Satpur operation to Gonde unit. This is in line with rehabilitation scheme filed with BIFR. During March,2003 both IDBI and SBI has sanctioned financial restructuring under CDR me
Company FAQs

What is the Ventura Textiles Ltd share price today?

The Ventura Textiles Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.47 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ventura Textiles Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ventura Textiles Ltd is ₹32.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ventura Textiles Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ventura Textiles Ltd is 0 and -3.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ventura Textiles Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ventura Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ventura Textiles Ltd is ₹8.93 and ₹24.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ventura Textiles Ltd?

Ventura Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.53%, 3 Years at 30.33%, 1 Year at -21.17%, 6 Month at 24.23%, 3 Month at 18.39% and 1 Month at 9.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ventura Textiles Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ventura Textiles Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.25 %
Institutions - 5.08 %
Public - 40.67 %

