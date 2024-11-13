iifl-logo-icon 1
Ventura Textiles Ltd Board Meeting

Ventura Textiles CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
VENTURA TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to approve the Un-audited financial results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th November2024 for approval of Un-audited financials results for the quarer and half year ended on 30th September2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Jul 20242 Jul 2024
VENTURA TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th June2024. Un-audited Financial results along with the Limited Review of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
VENTURA TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider approve and take on record the Audited financial results of the company along with Audit Reports for the quarter and year ended 31st March2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting to approve Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 May 202410 May 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting12 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
VENTURA TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December2023 Outcome of Board Meeting for Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

