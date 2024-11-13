|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|VENTURA TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to approve the Un-audited financial results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th November2024 for approval of Un-audited financials results for the quarer and half year ended on 30th September2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Jul 2024
|2 Jul 2024
|VENTURA TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th June2024. Un-audited Financial results along with the Limited Review of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|VENTURA TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider approve and take on record the Audited financial results of the company along with Audit Reports for the quarter and year ended 31st March2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting to approve Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|VENTURA TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December2023 Outcome of Board Meeting for Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)
