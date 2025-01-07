iifl-logo-icon 1
Ventura Textiles Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16.8
(2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.62

4.29

2.18

0.07

yoy growth (%)

-62.21

96.16

2,743.45

52.12

Raw materials

-1.37

-3.57

-1.76

0

As % of sales

84.88

83.3

80.43

0

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.21

-0.28

-0.17

As % of sales

11.55

5.01

12.8

222.21

Other costs

-2.42

-3.46

-1.44

-0.92

As % of sales (Other Cost)

149.47

80.65

66.16

1,203.02

Operating profit

-2.36

-2.96

-1.3

-1.02

OPM

-145.91

-68.97

-59.4

-1,325.24

Depreciation

-0.8

-0.79

-0.32

-0.42

Interest expense

-2.52

-1.1

0

-0.08

Other income

0.73

0.97

0.17

0

Profit before tax

-4.95

-3.89

-1.45

-1.52

Taxes

0

0.01

0

0

Tax rate

0

-0.46

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.95

-3.87

-1.45

-1.52

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-4.95

-3.87

-1.45

-1.52

yoy growth (%)

28.02

166.72

-4.85

-7,930.78

NPM

-305.51

-90.18

-66.32

-1,982.11

