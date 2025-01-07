Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.62
4.29
2.18
0.07
yoy growth (%)
-62.21
96.16
2,743.45
52.12
Raw materials
-1.37
-3.57
-1.76
0
As % of sales
84.88
83.3
80.43
0
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.21
-0.28
-0.17
As % of sales
11.55
5.01
12.8
222.21
Other costs
-2.42
-3.46
-1.44
-0.92
As % of sales (Other Cost)
149.47
80.65
66.16
1,203.02
Operating profit
-2.36
-2.96
-1.3
-1.02
OPM
-145.91
-68.97
-59.4
-1,325.24
Depreciation
-0.8
-0.79
-0.32
-0.42
Interest expense
-2.52
-1.1
0
-0.08
Other income
0.73
0.97
0.17
0
Profit before tax
-4.95
-3.89
-1.45
-1.52
Taxes
0
0.01
0
0
Tax rate
0
-0.46
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.95
-3.87
-1.45
-1.52
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-4.95
-3.87
-1.45
-1.52
yoy growth (%)
28.02
166.72
-4.85
-7,930.78
NPM
-305.51
-90.18
-66.32
-1,982.11
