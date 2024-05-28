Viaan Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
11.02
10.96
11
10.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-13.48
-12.08
12.89
7.46
Net Worth
-2.46
-1.12
23.89
18.27
Minority Interest
Debt
11.55
9.24
0.78
4.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
9.09
8.12
24.67
22.52
Fixed Assets
0.72
0.61
0.92
0.67
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
0.78
0.78
0.78
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.1
0.1
0.01
Networking Capital
8.31
6.5
22.69
20.94
Inventories
0.49
0
14.1
9.95
Inventory Days
49.97
0
66.49
34.91
Sundry Debtors
2.61
4.05
18.11
42.02
Debtor Days
266.18
127.3
85.4
147.44
Other Current Assets
7.69
7.78
9.31
8.88
Sundry Creditors
-2
-4.81
-16.28
-38.35
Creditor Days
203.97
151.18
76.77
134.56
Other Current Liabilities
-0.48
-0.52
-2.55
-1.56
Cash
0.05
0.13
0.17
0.14
Total Assets
9.1
8.12
24.66
22.54
