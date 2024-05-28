iifl-logo
Viaan Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

0.97
(0.00%)
May 28, 2024

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

11.02

10.96

11

10.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-13.48

-12.08

12.89

7.46

Net Worth

-2.46

-1.12

23.89

18.27

Minority Interest

Debt

11.55

9.24

0.78

4.25

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

9.09

8.12

24.67

22.52

Fixed Assets

0.72

0.61

0.92

0.67

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.02

0.78

0.78

0.78

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.1

0.1

0.01

Networking Capital

8.31

6.5

22.69

20.94

Inventories

0.49

0

14.1

9.95

Inventory Days

49.97

0

66.49

34.91

Sundry Debtors

2.61

4.05

18.11

42.02

Debtor Days

266.18

127.3

85.4

147.44

Other Current Assets

7.69

7.78

9.31

8.88

Sundry Creditors

-2

-4.81

-16.28

-38.35

Creditor Days

203.97

151.18

76.77

134.56

Other Current Liabilities

-0.48

-0.52

-2.55

-1.56

Cash

0.05

0.13

0.17

0.14

Total Assets

9.1

8.12

24.66

22.54

