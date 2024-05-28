iifl-logo
Viaan Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.97
(0.00%)
May 28, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

3.57

11.61

77.39

104.01

yoy growth (%)

-69.18

-84.99

-25.59

156.06

Raw materials

-2.96

-20.25

-59.77

-68.02

As % of sales

82.92

174.41

77.23

65.39

Employee costs

-0.47

-2.66

-4.06

-3.47

As % of sales

13.22

22.98

5.24

3.34

Other costs

-1.79

-13.56

-12.94

-30.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

50.07

116.82

16.72

29.74

Operating profit

-1.65

-24.87

0.6

1.57

OPM

-46.22

-214.22

0.78

1.51

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.32

-0.43

-0.35

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.06

-0.09

-0.01

Other income

0.2

0.26

0.06

0.16

Profit before tax

-1.56

-25.01

0.14

1.37

Taxes

-0.1

0

-0.03

-0.33

Tax rate

6.57

0

-25.85

-24.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.66

-25.01

0.1

1.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.66

-25.01

0.1

1.04

yoy growth (%)

-93.34

-23,240.81

-89.61

1,544.27

NPM

-46.49

-215.38

0.13

1

