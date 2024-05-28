Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.57
11.61
77.39
104.01
yoy growth (%)
-69.18
-84.99
-25.59
156.06
Raw materials
-2.96
-20.25
-59.77
-68.02
As % of sales
82.92
174.41
77.23
65.39
Employee costs
-0.47
-2.66
-4.06
-3.47
As % of sales
13.22
22.98
5.24
3.34
Other costs
-1.79
-13.56
-12.94
-30.94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
50.07
116.82
16.72
29.74
Operating profit
-1.65
-24.87
0.6
1.57
OPM
-46.22
-214.22
0.78
1.51
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.32
-0.43
-0.35
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.06
-0.09
-0.01
Other income
0.2
0.26
0.06
0.16
Profit before tax
-1.56
-25.01
0.14
1.37
Taxes
-0.1
0
-0.03
-0.33
Tax rate
6.57
0
-25.85
-24.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.66
-25.01
0.1
1.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.66
-25.01
0.1
1.04
yoy growth (%)
-93.34
-23,240.81
-89.61
1,544.27
NPM
-46.49
-215.38
0.13
1
