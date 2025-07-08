Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹0.98
Prev. Close₹0.97
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.85
Day's High₹0.98
Day's Low₹0.96
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.89
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.69
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
11.02
10.96
11
10.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-13.48
-12.08
12.89
7.46
Net Worth
-2.46
-1.12
23.89
18.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.57
11.61
77.39
104.01
yoy growth (%)
-69.18
-84.99
-25.59
156.06
Raw materials
-2.96
-20.25
-59.77
-68.02
As % of sales
82.92
174.41
77.23
65.39
Employee costs
-0.47
-2.66
-4.06
-3.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.56
-25.01
0.14
1.37
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.32
-0.43
-0.35
Tax paid
-0.1
0
-0.03
-0.33
Working capital
1.92
-16.18
1.82
8.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-69.18
-84.99
-25.59
156.06
Op profit growth
-93.34
-4,184.06
-61.27
-359.7
EBIT growth
-93.83
-10,651.69
-83.01
825.91
Net profit growth
-93.34
-23,240.81
-89.61
1,544.27
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
34.29
196.49
268.55
134.37
32.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
34.29
196.49
268.55
134.37
32.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.27
0.21
0.94
1.36
0.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ripu Sudan Kundra
Director & CFO
Darshit Indravadan Shah
Additional Director
Anita Sethia
WTD & Additional Director
Sumit Vijay Mehra
Unit No 702 7th Floor,
Off New Link Road Andheri (W),
Maharashtra - 400053
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: info@v-ind.com; cmpanysecretary@v-ind.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Viaan Industries Limited was founded by the entrepreneur Raj Kundra and his celebrity wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra, having a strong and growing presence across the promising sunrise sectors of Entertainm...
