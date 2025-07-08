iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Viaan Industries Ltd Share Price Live

0.97
(0.00%)
May 28, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.98
  • Day's High0.98
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.97
  • Day's Low0.96
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)4.85
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.89
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.69
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Viaan Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.98

Prev. Close

0.97

Turnover(Lac.)

4.85

Day's High

0.98

Day's Low

0.96

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0.89

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.69

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Viaan Industries Ltd Corporate Action

26 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Oct, 2024

arrow

Viaan Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Viaan Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:50 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.13%

Non-Promoter- 50.86%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 50.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Viaan Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

11.02

10.96

11

10.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-13.48

-12.08

12.89

7.46

Net Worth

-2.46

-1.12

23.89

18.27

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

3.57

11.61

77.39

104.01

yoy growth (%)

-69.18

-84.99

-25.59

156.06

Raw materials

-2.96

-20.25

-59.77

-68.02

As % of sales

82.92

174.41

77.23

65.39

Employee costs

-0.47

-2.66

-4.06

-3.47

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.56

-25.01

0.14

1.37

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.32

-0.43

-0.35

Tax paid

-0.1

0

-0.03

-0.33

Working capital

1.92

-16.18

1.82

8.37

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-69.18

-84.99

-25.59

156.06

Op profit growth

-93.34

-4,184.06

-61.27

-359.7

EBIT growth

-93.83

-10,651.69

-83.01

825.91

Net profit growth

-93.34

-23,240.81

-89.61

1,544.27

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

34.29

196.49

268.55

134.37

32.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

34.29

196.49

268.55

134.37

32.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.27

0.21

0.94

1.36

0.26

View Annually Results

Viaan Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Viaan Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ripu Sudan Kundra

Director & CFO

Darshit Indravadan Shah

Additional Director

Anita Sethia

WTD & Additional Director

Sumit Vijay Mehra

Registered Office

Unit No 702 7th Floor,

Off New Link Road Andheri (W),

Maharashtra - 400053

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: info@v-ind.com; cmpanysecretary@v-ind.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Viaan Industries Limited was founded by the entrepreneur Raj Kundra and his celebrity wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra, having a strong and growing presence across the promising sunrise sectors of Entertainm...
Read More

Reports by Viaan Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Viaan Industries Ltd share price today?

The Viaan Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.97 today.

What is the Market Cap of Viaan Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Viaan Industries Ltd is ₹10.69 Cr. as of 28 May ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Viaan Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Viaan Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.08 as of 28 May ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Viaan Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Viaan Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Viaan Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 28 May ‘24

What is the CAGR of Viaan Industries Ltd?

Viaan Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -33.70%, 3 Years at -14.46%, 1 Year at 44.78%, 6 Month at 51.56%, 3 Month at 10.23% and 1 Month at 4.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Viaan Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Viaan Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.13 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 50.87 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Viaan Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.