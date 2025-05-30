Viaan Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 30th May 2025 at 4:00 P.M. at House No-J-147 Ashok Vihar H.O. North West Delhi Delhi-110052 1. To consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2025 along with the Audit report; 2. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Amit Singhania as an Additional Director (Independent Director) of the Company. 3. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Himanshu Kumar (DIN-07185026) as an Additional Director (Independent Director) of the Company. 4. To consider and approve the appointment of Mrs. Rupali Singhania (DIN-07154845) as an Additional Director (Independent Woman Director) of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Friday, 30th May, 2025 Commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:55 P.M. at House No-J-147, Ashok Vihar, H.O. North West Delhi, Delhi-110052, it is hereby informed that 1. The Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company at its meeting held on 30th May 2025, has approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2025. 2. The Audited Financial Results prepared in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) together with the Auditors Report are enclosed herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2025)