|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2025
|26 May 2025
|Viaan Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 30th May 2025 at 4:00 P.M. at House No-J-147 Ashok Vihar H.O. North West Delhi Delhi-110052 1. To consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2025 along with the Audit report; 2. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Amit Singhania as an Additional Director (Independent Director) of the Company. 3. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Himanshu Kumar (DIN-07185026) as an Additional Director (Independent Director) of the Company. 4. To consider and approve the appointment of Mrs. Rupali Singhania (DIN-07154845) as an Additional Director (Independent Woman Director) of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Friday, 30th May, 2025 Commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:55 P.M. at House No-J-147, Ashok Vihar, H.O. North West Delhi, Delhi-110052, it is hereby informed that 1. The Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company at its meeting held on 30th May 2025, has approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2025. 2. The Audited Financial Results prepared in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) together with the Auditors Report are enclosed herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2025)
|Board Meeting
|19 May 2025
|19 May 2025
|Appointment of Chief Financial Officer & Key Managerial Personnel of Mr. Akash Aggarwal w.e.f. May 19, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|27 Jan 2025
|22 Jan 2025
|Viaan Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended on 31st December 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 Acquisition of 100% Share capital of Redmax Activewear Private Limited, on a fully diluted bases. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|Viaan Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 The financial results are attached (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Sep 2024
|10 Sep 2024
|Viaan Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the annual audited standalone results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 together with the Auditors Report thereon by the Statutory Auditor of the Company as per Regulations 33 of LODR Regulations; 2. To consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the limited review report; Please find attached the financial results Audited financial statements for the financial year 2023-24 along with the Audit report thereon and unaudited financial result for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 along with limited review report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.09.2024)
