Viaan Industries Ltd Key Ratios

0.97
(0.00%)
May 28, 2024

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

99.38

311.82

Op profit growth

173.89

-6,770.07

EBIT growth

161.16

22,324.57

Net profit growth

160.01

95,984.11

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.27

7.48

-0.46

EBIT margin

10.49

8.01

0.14

Net profit margin

10.36

7.94

0.03

RoCE

66.33

55.74

RoNW

17.53

14.64

RoA

16.37

13.83

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.57

1

0.03

Dividend per share

0.5

0

0

Cash EPS

2.54

0.97

-0.13

Book value per share

5.15

2.21

36.34

Valuation ratios

P/E

11.73

17

P/CEPS

11.86

17.45

P/B

5.84

7.67

EV/EBIDTA

11.56

16.43

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

19.42

0

0

Tax payout

-1.17

-0.34

-39.61

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

96.72

95.41

Inventory days

7.04

0.56

Creditor days

-65.33

-79.22

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1,449.84

-215.52

-1.82

Net debt / equity

0.07

0.05

-0.08

Net debt / op. profit

0.14

0.12

7.28

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-79.63

-87.82

-92.94

Employee costs

-1.35

-2.22

-2.68

Other costs

-8.74

-2.46

-4.83

QUICKLINKS FOR Viaan Industries Ltd

