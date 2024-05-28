Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
99.38
311.82
Op profit growth
173.89
-6,770.07
EBIT growth
161.16
22,324.57
Net profit growth
160.01
95,984.11
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.27
7.48
-0.46
EBIT margin
10.49
8.01
0.14
Net profit margin
10.36
7.94
0.03
RoCE
66.33
55.74
RoNW
17.53
14.64
RoA
16.37
13.83
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.57
1
0.03
Dividend per share
0.5
0
0
Cash EPS
2.54
0.97
-0.13
Book value per share
5.15
2.21
36.34
Valuation ratios
P/E
11.73
17
P/CEPS
11.86
17.45
P/B
5.84
7.67
EV/EBIDTA
11.56
16.43
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
19.42
0
0
Tax payout
-1.17
-0.34
-39.61
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
96.72
95.41
Inventory days
7.04
0.56
Creditor days
-65.33
-79.22
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1,449.84
-215.52
-1.82
Net debt / equity
0.07
0.05
-0.08
Net debt / op. profit
0.14
0.12
7.28
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-79.63
-87.82
-92.94
Employee costs
-1.35
-2.22
-2.68
Other costs
-8.74
-2.46
-4.83
