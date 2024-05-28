Viaan Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.56
-25.01
0.14
1.37
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.32
-0.43
-0.35
Tax paid
-0.1
0
-0.03
-0.33
Working capital
1.92
-16.18
1.82
8.37
Other operating items
Operating
0.16
-41.51
1.48
9.05
Capital expenditure
0.2
0.01
0.69
0.29
Free cash flow
0.36
-41.5
2.17
9.34
Equity raised
-23.83
25.86
20.43
14.28
Investing
-0.76
0
0
-0.4
Financing
20.79
8.46
5.03
5.63
Dividends paid
0
0
0
5.4
Net in cash
-3.43
-7.18
27.64
34.27
