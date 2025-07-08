Viaan Industries Ltd Summary

Viaan Industries Limited was founded by the entrepreneur Raj Kundra and his celebrity wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra, having a strong and growing presence across the promising sunrise sectors of Entertainment and Gaming. The company was incorporated in the year October 19, 1982. The company is presently involved into trading activities of commodities, electronics goods & development of mobile based games, application and animated films.The company launched Game of Dot (G.O.D) in the year May 2018. Game of Dot (G.O.D) was a real money skill based game. The players had to spot the position of the ball in the picture of the batsman -playing cricket where the ball has been removed. The game tests the skill, analysis and logic of the player who used his experience and knowledge in guessing the imaginary placement of ball. G.O.D is inspired from various Spot the ball contents games. The Company sold out the game to other Company on 8th December, 2020.The adventures of Ali Baba is a 3D high end animation series crafted for the worldwide market. It is a childrens TV series based on two orphaned boys, Ali and Baba, with special powers; born to protect the secrets of the dungeons under the care home. The company has already sold India rights, for Hindi and English, to Viacom 18. Season-1 was of 13 episodes which was aired on November, 2018. The companyretains the IP for the franchise and right for other regional languages in India, rights for other countries and other delivery platforms like OTT etc.Match IPL (MIPL) was an IP jointly owned by Viaan Industries and the International Federation of Match Poker (IFMP). MIPL was a regulated sports Match Poker tournament, officially sanctioned and backed by both the IFMP and the Indian Federation of Poker. In this poker league, teams play on one of the worlds most advanced poker playing AI bot and stand a chance to represent team India in international leagues. The Company conducted the latest season in the year FY 2019.Apart from these, the Company had launched a Video On Demand (V.O.D) entertainment platform called BollyFame. BollyFame was one stop Bollywood Video entertainment app featuring the latest Bollywood News, Live Celebrity Chats, Latest Stand-up comedy, Music Videos and exclusive Original Short Movies featuring ones favorite stars. During the FY 2020-21, the subsidiary of the Company based in Dubai, named, Viaan Industries DMCC stopped its business operation due to non-viable business and has been Liquidated.The Companys vision is to drive a lifestyle change in masses through technology offerings. Their unique business offerings enable the stakeholders, distributors, and customers to be part of the Indian growth. Besides, it continues to introduce many new and innovative products and services and thereby fulfills its commitment to the society as a whole by offering premium quality products and services.