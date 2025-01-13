iifl-logo-icon 1
Vintron Informatics Ltd Balance Sheet

36.3
(-4.82%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:34:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Vintron Informatics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.94

7.84

7.84

7.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.87

-20.48

-19.4

-17.59

Net Worth

14.07

-12.64

-11.56

-9.75

Minority Interest

Debt

10.51

10.78

11.83

14.23

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

24.58

-1.86

0.27

4.48

Fixed Assets

0.08

0.14

1.3

3.65

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

24.48

-2

-1.22

0.71

Inventories

0

0.84

3.09

4.58

Inventory Days

134.91

Sundry Debtors

166.77

1.51

1.64

1.44

Debtor Days

42.41

Other Current Assets

13.83

1.02

1.27

1.24

Sundry Creditors

-152.58

-4.73

-5.02

-4.16

Creditor Days

122.54

Other Current Liabilities

-3.53

-0.64

-2.2

-2.39

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.17

0.12

Total Assets

24.57

-1.85

0.25

4.48

