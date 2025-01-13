Vintron Informatics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.94
7.84
7.84
7.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.87
-20.48
-19.4
-17.59
Net Worth
14.07
-12.64
-11.56
-9.75
Minority Interest
Debt
10.51
10.78
11.83
14.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
24.58
-1.86
0.27
4.48
Fixed Assets
0.08
0.14
1.3
3.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
24.48
-2
-1.22
0.71
Inventories
0
0.84
3.09
4.58
Inventory Days
134.91
Sundry Debtors
166.77
1.51
1.64
1.44
Debtor Days
42.41
Other Current Assets
13.83
1.02
1.27
1.24
Sundry Creditors
-152.58
-4.73
-5.02
-4.16
Creditor Days
122.54
Other Current Liabilities
-3.53
-0.64
-2.2
-2.39
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.17
0.12
Total Assets
24.57
-1.85
0.25
4.48
