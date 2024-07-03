Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹42.58
Prev. Close₹40.56
Turnover(Lac.)₹85.34
Day's High₹42.58
Day's Low₹40.56
52 Week's High₹58.42
52 Week's Low₹16.47
Book Value₹4.66
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)369.21
P/E9.01
EPS4.5
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.94
7.84
7.84
7.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.87
-20.48
-19.4
-17.59
Net Worth
14.07
-12.64
-11.56
-9.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
12.39
15.91
24.62
21.94
yoy growth (%)
-22.13
-35.36
12.19
50.94
Raw materials
-9.97
-12.4
-19.44
-23.25
As % of sales
80.47
77.95
78.96
105.99
Employee costs
-2.18
-2.83
-4.66
-4.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.1
-4.11
-4.76
-9.21
Depreciation
-1.26
-1.19
-0.9
-0.8
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
0
Working capital
-0.27
-0.3
-2.12
-6.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-22.13
-35.36
12.19
50.94
Op profit growth
-26.93
-41.36
-62.09
607.69
EBIT growth
-16.02
-19.93
-56.52
384.34
Net profit growth
-174.49
-187.46
-48.11
256.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Umesh Kumar Dhingra
Independent Director
Anil Partap Singh Parihar
Independent Director
Sushmaa Ssharma
Non Executive Director
Pallavi Lalwani
Non Executive Director
Malvika Lalwani
Non Executive Director
Patel Akshaykumar Dineshkumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Surbhi Pokhriyal
Director
Narendrasinh Jadeja
Director
Kajalben Chetanbhai Vyas
Director
Zishan Somabhai Meena
Summary
Incorporated in 1991 Vintron Informatics Ltd is mainly engaged in manufacturing of Computer Systems and Peripherals, Monitors & Modems. The Company is a pioneer in manufacturing of electronic security and surveillance products in India. In the country which is primarily dependent upon South Asian countries for manufacturing of electronic and IT related products, the Company made its own standing to be a capable and credible Indian manufacturer, which is its biggest strength. In the age of cut-throat business competition. Apart from strong manufacturing capabilities, it provides OEM services to various major companies. It manufactured and marketed products ranging from computer Motherboards and Monitors to Electronic Security and Surveillance Products. The manufacturing facility consists of 10 high speed SMT machines, having a combined capacity of making more than 500,000 CCTV Cameras per month.In 2001 the company had acquired the business of M/s Crystal Software Pvt Ltd a company which was operating in the area of back end software development for its clients abroad. Later, in 2011-12, the Company incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary by the name of VSOFT GLOBAL INC. at USA, with a total subscribed and paid-up capital of 1500 Capital Stocks held by it.
The Vintron Informatics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹42.46 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vintron Informatics Ltd is ₹369.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vintron Informatics Ltd is 9.01 and 8.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vintron Informatics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vintron Informatics Ltd is ₹16.47 and ₹58.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vintron Informatics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 137.21%, 3 Years at 218.11%, 1 Year at 151.15%, 6 Month at 10.34%, 3 Month at -19.70% and 1 Month at -14.59%.
