Summary

Incorporated in 1991 Vintron Informatics Ltd is mainly engaged in manufacturing of Computer Systems and Peripherals, Monitors & Modems. The Company is a pioneer in manufacturing of electronic security and surveillance products in India. In the country which is primarily dependent upon South Asian countries for manufacturing of electronic and IT related products, the Company made its own standing to be a capable and credible Indian manufacturer, which is its biggest strength. In the age of cut-throat business competition. Apart from strong manufacturing capabilities, it provides OEM services to various major companies. It manufactured and marketed products ranging from computer Motherboards and Monitors to Electronic Security and Surveillance Products. The manufacturing facility consists of 10 high speed SMT machines, having a combined capacity of making more than 500,000 CCTV Cameras per month.In 2001 the company had acquired the business of M/s Crystal Software Pvt Ltd a company which was operating in the area of back end software development for its clients abroad. Later, in 2011-12, the Company incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary by the name of VSOFT GLOBAL INC. at USA, with a total subscribed and paid-up capital of 1500 Capital Stocks held by it.

