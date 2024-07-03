iifl-logo-icon 1
Vintron Informatics Ltd Share Price

42.46
(4.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:43:00 PM

  • Open42.58
  • Day's High42.58
  • 52 Wk High58.42
  • Prev. Close40.56
  • Day's Low40.56
  • 52 Wk Low 16.47
  • Turnover (lac)85.34
  • P/E9.01
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value4.66
  • EPS4.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)369.21
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Vintron Informatics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

42.58

Prev. Close

40.56

Turnover(Lac.)

85.34

Day's High

42.58

Day's Low

40.56

52 Week's High

58.42

52 Week's Low

16.47

Book Value

4.66

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

369.21

P/E

9.01

EPS

4.5

Divi. Yield

0

Vintron Informatics Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

20 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Vintron Informatics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vintron Informatics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|01:55 PM

06 Jan, 2025|01:55 PM
Nov-2024Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.61%

Non-Promoter- 33.38%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vintron Informatics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.94

7.84

7.84

7.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.87

-20.48

-19.4

-17.59

Net Worth

14.07

-12.64

-11.56

-9.75

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

12.39

15.91

24.62

21.94

yoy growth (%)

-22.13

-35.36

12.19

50.94

Raw materials

-9.97

-12.4

-19.44

-23.25

As % of sales

80.47

77.95

78.96

105.99

Employee costs

-2.18

-2.83

-4.66

-4.21

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.1

-4.11

-4.76

-9.21

Depreciation

-1.26

-1.19

-0.9

-0.8

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

0

Working capital

-0.27

-0.3

-2.12

-6.71

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-22.13

-35.36

12.19

50.94

Op profit growth

-26.93

-41.36

-62.09

607.69

EBIT growth

-16.02

-19.93

-56.52

384.34

Net profit growth

-174.49

-187.46

-48.11

256.3

No Record Found

Vintron Informatics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vintron Informatics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Umesh Kumar Dhingra

Independent Director

Anil Partap Singh Parihar

Independent Director

Sushmaa Ssharma

Non Executive Director

Pallavi Lalwani

Non Executive Director

Malvika Lalwani

Non Executive Director

Patel Akshaykumar Dineshkumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Surbhi Pokhriyal

Director

Narendrasinh Jadeja

Director

Kajalben Chetanbhai Vyas

Director

Zishan Somabhai Meena

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vintron Informatics Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1991 Vintron Informatics Ltd is mainly engaged in manufacturing of Computer Systems and Peripherals, Monitors & Modems. The Company is a pioneer in manufacturing of electronic security and surveillance products in India. In the country which is primarily dependent upon South Asian countries for manufacturing of electronic and IT related products, the Company made its own standing to be a capable and credible Indian manufacturer, which is its biggest strength. In the age of cut-throat business competition. Apart from strong manufacturing capabilities, it provides OEM services to various major companies. It manufactured and marketed products ranging from computer Motherboards and Monitors to Electronic Security and Surveillance Products. The manufacturing facility consists of 10 high speed SMT machines, having a combined capacity of making more than 500,000 CCTV Cameras per month.In 2001 the company had acquired the business of M/s Crystal Software Pvt Ltd a company which was operating in the area of back end software development for its clients abroad. Later, in 2011-12, the Company incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary by the name of VSOFT GLOBAL INC. at USA, with a total subscribed and paid-up capital of 1500 Capital Stocks held by it.
Company FAQs

What is the Vintron Informatics Ltd share price today?

The Vintron Informatics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹42.46 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vintron Informatics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vintron Informatics Ltd is ₹369.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vintron Informatics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vintron Informatics Ltd is 9.01 and 8.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vintron Informatics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vintron Informatics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vintron Informatics Ltd is ₹16.47 and ₹58.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vintron Informatics Ltd?

Vintron Informatics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 137.21%, 3 Years at 218.11%, 1 Year at 151.15%, 6 Month at 10.34%, 3 Month at -19.70% and 1 Month at -14.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vintron Informatics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vintron Informatics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.83 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.17 %

