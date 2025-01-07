Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
12.39
15.91
24.62
21.94
yoy growth (%)
-22.13
-35.36
12.19
50.94
Raw materials
-9.97
-12.4
-19.44
-23.25
As % of sales
80.47
77.95
78.96
105.99
Employee costs
-2.18
-2.83
-4.66
-4.21
As % of sales
17.63
17.79
18.95
19.2
Other costs
-1.5
-2.4
-3.46
-2.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.1
15.13
14.08
10.31
Operating profit
-1.26
-1.73
-2.95
-7.79
OPM
-10.21
-10.88
-11.99
-35.51
Depreciation
-1.26
-1.19
-0.9
-0.8
Interest expense
-0.66
-1.19
-1.11
-0.83
Other income
0.08
0.01
0.21
0.21
Profit before tax
-3.1
-4.11
-4.76
-9.21
Taxes
0
0
-0.01
0
Tax rate
0.15
0
0.37
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.11
-4.11
-4.77
-9.21
Exceptional items
0
8.29
0
0
Net profit
-3.11
4.18
-4.77
-9.21
yoy growth (%)
-174.49
-187.46
-48.11
256.3
NPM
-25.13
26.27
-19.41
-41.98
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.