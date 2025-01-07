iifl-logo-icon 1
Vintron Informatics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

42.16
(2.80%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

12.39

15.91

24.62

21.94

yoy growth (%)

-22.13

-35.36

12.19

50.94

Raw materials

-9.97

-12.4

-19.44

-23.25

As % of sales

80.47

77.95

78.96

105.99

Employee costs

-2.18

-2.83

-4.66

-4.21

As % of sales

17.63

17.79

18.95

19.2

Other costs

-1.5

-2.4

-3.46

-2.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.1

15.13

14.08

10.31

Operating profit

-1.26

-1.73

-2.95

-7.79

OPM

-10.21

-10.88

-11.99

-35.51

Depreciation

-1.26

-1.19

-0.9

-0.8

Interest expense

-0.66

-1.19

-1.11

-0.83

Other income

0.08

0.01

0.21

0.21

Profit before tax

-3.1

-4.11

-4.76

-9.21

Taxes

0

0

-0.01

0

Tax rate

0.15

0

0.37

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.11

-4.11

-4.77

-9.21

Exceptional items

0

8.29

0

0

Net profit

-3.11

4.18

-4.77

-9.21

yoy growth (%)

-174.49

-187.46

-48.11

256.3

NPM

-25.13

26.27

-19.41

-41.98

