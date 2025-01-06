iifl-logo-icon 1
Vintron Informatics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

41.84
(3.16%)
Jan 6, 2025

Vintron Informatics Ltd

Vintron Info. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.1

-4.11

-4.76

-9.21

Depreciation

-1.26

-1.19

-0.9

-0.8

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

0

Working capital

-0.27

-0.3

-2.12

-6.71

Other operating items

Operating

-4.65

-5.6

-7.8

-16.72

Capital expenditure

-0.52

-1.81

2.36

0.57

Free cash flow

-5.17

-7.41

-5.44

-16.15

Equity raised

-28.94

-34.95

-23.04

-4.62

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

16.51

9.65

21.06

11.68

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-17.6

-32.71

-7.42

-9.1

QUICKLINKS FOR Vintron Informatics Ltd

