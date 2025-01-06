Vintron Informatics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.1
-4.11
-4.76
-9.21
Depreciation
-1.26
-1.19
-0.9
-0.8
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
0
Working capital
-0.27
-0.3
-2.12
-6.71
Other operating items
Operating
-4.65
-5.6
-7.8
-16.72
Capital expenditure
-0.52
-1.81
2.36
0.57
Free cash flow
-5.17
-7.41
-5.44
-16.15
Equity raised
-28.94
-34.95
-23.04
-4.62
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
16.51
9.65
21.06
11.68
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-17.6
-32.71
-7.42
-9.1
