Vintron Informatics Ltd AGM

37.8
(4.68%)
Jan 15, 2025|09:39:00 AM

Vintron Info. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM7 Oct 20247 Sep 2024
We are submitting herewith Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. The 33rd Annual General Meeting of Vintron Informatics Limited held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. through VC/OAVM was adjourned due to want of quorum. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024) Re-appointment of Directors in the adjourned 33rd AGM who were earlier appointed as additional Directors. Please find attached heerwith the proceedings of the adjourned 33rd Annual General Meeting (Original 33rd AGM held on 30.09.2024) of the Vintron Informatics Limited held on Monday, 7th October, 2024 through Video Conferencing and other audio Visula Means (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/10/2024)

