Board Meeting 6 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

Appointment of Mr. Zishan Somabhai Meena as CFO of the company w.e.f. 06/01/2025.

Board Meeting 22 Nov 2024 22 Nov 2024

Allotment of Equity shares pursuant to conversion of share warrants in the Board Meeting held on 22nd November, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

VINTRON INFORMATICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation regarding Board Meeting scheduled on 14.11.2024 for approval of financial results for the half year ended on 30.09.2024 and approval of shifting of registered office of the company. Approval of Financial Results in the Board meeting held on 14th November, 2024 for the 2nd quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024. The Registered Office of the company has been shifted w.e.f. 14th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 07.11.2024 regarding conversion of share warrants into equal number of equity shares.

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Intimation of Annual General Meeting of the members of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On Monday , 30Th September, 2024.

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

Appointment of Mr. Narendrasinh Jadeja, Ms. Kajalben Chetanbhai Vyas and Mr. Zishan Somabhai Meena on the Board of the company as Additional Directors.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 14 Aug 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 14-08-2024 where Board approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the 1st Quarter ended 30th June, 2024.

Board Meeting 30 Jun 2024 21 Jun 2024

VINTRON INFORMATICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Result for the 4th Quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Statement for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, i.e. June 30, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. The said Financial Results were duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee in its meeting held today, i.e. June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.06.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jun 2024 20 Jun 2024

1. To open a Current Bank Account in the name of Vintron Informatics Limited with ICICI Bank Limited at Okhla Branch, Delhi. 2. Appointment of M/s A T K & Associates (FRN: 018918C), Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditors of the company w.e.f 20.06.2024 till the conclusion of forth-coming Annual General Meeting of the Company to fill casual vacancy caused by resignation of M/s OP Bagla & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants

Board Meeting 18 Jun 2024 18 Jun 2024

Appointment of Ms. Surbhi Pokhriyal (M No. A72034) as Company Secretaery and Compliance Officer w.e.f. 18th June, 2024. 1. Appointment of Ms. Surbhi Pokhriyal (Membership No. A72034) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 18th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/06/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Jun 2024 27 May 2024

VINTRON INFORMATICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and disclosure requirements) regulations 2015 The Board Meeting to be held on 03/06/2024 Stands Cancelled. Sub: Intimation under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Postponement of Board Meeting scheduled to held on June 03, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.06.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 27 May 2024

Outcome of the Board of Directors meeting held today i.e. 27th May, 2024 as per Regulations 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Intimation Regarding appointment of Statutory Auditor of the Company in pursuance of regulation 30 read with schedule III of SEBI Listing Regulations.

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 7 May 2024

VINTRON INFORMATICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Result for the 4th Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 14/05/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024