Virgo Global Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.2
4.2
4.2
4.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.4
-3.63
-3.85
-3.94
Net Worth
0.8
0.57
0.35
0.26
Minority Interest
Debt
2.49
2.72
0.6
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
3.29
3.29
0.96
0.26
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.01
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
3.14
1.42
0.24
-0.48
Inventories
6.85
3.15
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.05
9.37
3.44
2.61
Debtor Days
72.48
Other Current Assets
0.48
1.5
0.38
0.12
Sundry Creditors
-4.97
-12.43
-1.86
-3.16
Creditor Days
87.76
Other Current Liabilities
-0.27
-0.17
-1.72
-0.05
Cash
0.16
1.87
0.7
0.72
Total Assets
3.3
3.29
0.96
0.27
