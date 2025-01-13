iifl-logo-icon 1
Virgo Global Ltd Balance Sheet

7.4
(8.66%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:30:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.2

4.2

4.2

4.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.4

-3.63

-3.85

-3.94

Net Worth

0.8

0.57

0.35

0.26

Minority Interest

Debt

2.49

2.72

0.6

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

3.29

3.29

0.96

0.26

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.01

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

3.14

1.42

0.24

-0.48

Inventories

6.85

3.15

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.05

9.37

3.44

2.61

Debtor Days

72.48

Other Current Assets

0.48

1.5

0.38

0.12

Sundry Creditors

-4.97

-12.43

-1.86

-3.16

Creditor Days

87.76

Other Current Liabilities

-0.27

-0.17

-1.72

-0.05

Cash

0.16

1.87

0.7

0.72

Total Assets

3.3

3.29

0.96

0.27

