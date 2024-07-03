iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Virgo Global Ltd Share Price

7.45
(-1.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.73
  • Day's High7.73
  • 52 Wk High13.25
  • Prev. Close7.54
  • Day's Low7.22
  • 52 Wk Low 4.97
  • Turnover (lac)0.37
  • P/E0
  • Face Value4
  • Book Value-0.3
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.83
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Virgo Global Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

7.73

Prev. Close

7.54

Turnover(Lac.)

0.37

Day's High

7.73

Day's Low

7.22

52 Week's High

13.25

52 Week's Low

4.97

Book Value

-0.3

Face Value

4

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.83

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Virgo Global Ltd Corporate Action

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Oct, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Virgo Global Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Virgo Global Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.00%

Non-Promoter- 68.99%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 68.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Virgo Global Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.2

4.2

4.2

4.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.4

-3.63

-3.85

-3.94

Net Worth

0.8

0.57

0.35

0.26

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

13.14

9.05

63.02

6.93

yoy growth (%)

45.12

-85.63

808.54

448.19

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.06

-0.06

-0.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.02

0.05

0.04

0.01

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.07

-0.09

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.06

0.07

-1.07

-1.58

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

45.12

-85.63

808.54

448.19

Op profit growth

-66.8

-28.41

-912.91

2.68

EBIT growth

-54.57

-16.96

524.5

10.82

Net profit growth

172.74

-81.66

373.38

16.76

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Virgo Global Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Virgo Global Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Praveen Jain Kumar

Director

Sonal Jain

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Ashok Kumar Singh

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Seema Singh

Addtnl Independent Director

Mehak Sharma

Independent Director

Vivek Kumar Singh

Independent Director

Nagendar Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aditya Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Virgo Global Ltd

Summary

Virgo Global Limited was originally incorporated under the name and style Om Web Private Limited on the 24 February, 1999 in the State of Andhra Pradesh, issued by Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh. The Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Online Media Solutions Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on 13 August, 1999. Further, the name changed to Virgo Global Media Limited on 10 February , 2009 and finally was changed to Virgo Global Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon change of name was issued by the RoC on 2 January, 2017.The Company operates as an Internet Service Provider in India, which is engaged in manufacturing, trading, dealing and maintenance of computer hardware and software, computer systems and assemble data processors, program designs and to buy, sell or otherwise deal in such hardware and software packages and all types of tabulating machine, accounting machines, calculators, computerized telecommunication systems and network, components, spare parts, equipments and devices, etc.The Company could not succeed in getting new business opportunities in Media and Broadband Internet Segments due to lack of adequate resources at their disposal in 2016-17. Later, in 2018-19, the Promoter got into Share Purchase Agreement with M/s. Shri Nakoda Logistics Private Limited on 22nd October, 2018 trigerring the SEBI (SAST) Compliances, 2011. However, the transfer of sh
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Virgo Global Ltd share price today?

The Virgo Global Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Virgo Global Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Virgo Global Ltd is ₹7.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Virgo Global Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Virgo Global Ltd is 0 and -24.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Virgo Global Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Virgo Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Virgo Global Ltd is ₹4.97 and ₹13.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Virgo Global Ltd?

Virgo Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.23%, 3 Years at 124.09%, 1 Year at -19.96%, 6 Month at -13.63%, 3 Month at -20.72% and 1 Month at -3.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Virgo Global Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Virgo Global Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.01 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 68.99 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Virgo Global Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.