SectorIT - Software
Open₹7.73
Prev. Close₹7.54
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.37
Day's High₹7.73
Day's Low₹7.22
52 Week's High₹13.25
52 Week's Low₹4.97
Book Value₹-0.3
Face Value₹4
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.83
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.2
4.2
4.2
4.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.4
-3.63
-3.85
-3.94
Net Worth
0.8
0.57
0.35
0.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
13.14
9.05
63.02
6.93
yoy growth (%)
45.12
-85.63
808.54
448.19
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.02
0.05
0.04
0.01
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.07
-0.09
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.06
0.07
-1.07
-1.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
45.12
-85.63
808.54
448.19
Op profit growth
-66.8
-28.41
-912.91
2.68
EBIT growth
-54.57
-16.96
524.5
10.82
Net profit growth
172.74
-81.66
373.38
16.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Praveen Jain Kumar
Director
Sonal Jain
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
Ashok Kumar Singh
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
Seema Singh
Addtnl Independent Director
Mehak Sharma
Independent Director
Vivek Kumar Singh
Independent Director
Nagendar Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aditya Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Virgo Global Ltd
Summary
Virgo Global Limited was originally incorporated under the name and style Om Web Private Limited on the 24 February, 1999 in the State of Andhra Pradesh, issued by Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh. The Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Online Media Solutions Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on 13 August, 1999. Further, the name changed to Virgo Global Media Limited on 10 February , 2009 and finally was changed to Virgo Global Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon change of name was issued by the RoC on 2 January, 2017.The Company operates as an Internet Service Provider in India, which is engaged in manufacturing, trading, dealing and maintenance of computer hardware and software, computer systems and assemble data processors, program designs and to buy, sell or otherwise deal in such hardware and software packages and all types of tabulating machine, accounting machines, calculators, computerized telecommunication systems and network, components, spare parts, equipments and devices, etc.The Company could not succeed in getting new business opportunities in Media and Broadband Internet Segments due to lack of adequate resources at their disposal in 2016-17. Later, in 2018-19, the Promoter got into Share Purchase Agreement with M/s. Shri Nakoda Logistics Private Limited on 22nd October, 2018 trigerring the SEBI (SAST) Compliances, 2011. However, the transfer of sh
Read More
The Virgo Global Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Virgo Global Ltd is ₹7.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Virgo Global Ltd is 0 and -24.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Virgo Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Virgo Global Ltd is ₹4.97 and ₹13.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Virgo Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.23%, 3 Years at 124.09%, 1 Year at -19.96%, 6 Month at -13.63%, 3 Month at -20.72% and 1 Month at -3.83%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.