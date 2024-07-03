Summary

Virgo Global Limited was originally incorporated under the name and style Om Web Private Limited on the 24 February, 1999 in the State of Andhra Pradesh, issued by Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh. The Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Online Media Solutions Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on 13 August, 1999. Further, the name changed to Virgo Global Media Limited on 10 February , 2009 and finally was changed to Virgo Global Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon change of name was issued by the RoC on 2 January, 2017.The Company operates as an Internet Service Provider in India, which is engaged in manufacturing, trading, dealing and maintenance of computer hardware and software, computer systems and assemble data processors, program designs and to buy, sell or otherwise deal in such hardware and software packages and all types of tabulating machine, accounting machines, calculators, computerized telecommunication systems and network, components, spare parts, equipments and devices, etc.The Company could not succeed in getting new business opportunities in Media and Broadband Internet Segments due to lack of adequate resources at their disposal in 2016-17. Later, in 2018-19, the Promoter got into Share Purchase Agreement with M/s. Shri Nakoda Logistics Private Limited on 22nd October, 2018 trigerring the SEBI (SAST) Compliances, 2011. However, the transfer of sh

